Former Tottenham Hotspur defender turned pundit Alan Hutton, often seen on the BBC, has been left stunned by one player's new role under Ange Postecoglou.

The Lilywhites are currently flying under their popular new head coach and remain unbeaten over their first six Premier League matches of the season. Tottenham have tasted at the expense of Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and Sheffield United while also sealing 2-2 draws against Brentford and, most recently, north London rivals Arsenal.

Postecoglou's side really held their own at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, fighting back from a goal down twice with new Spurs captain Son Heung-min scoring both of the equalisers. Spurs host Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this Saturday in an effort to maintain their imperious early-season form, but with Jurgen Klopp's side on a hot-streak of their own, this is shaping up to be a mouth-watering clash.

Speaking after Tottenham's 2-2 draw away to Arsenal, Postecoglou heaped praise on his young side for their overall display. "They’ve come through that, going toe to toe with a top side," said Postecoglou.

"There's a real will and desire to become the team we want to be, which includes making sure that you're disciplined and you're buying into the team ethos and we had a really young team out there. Vic, that's his first derby, Destiny, van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan, they're all in their early twenties, Porro, even Kulusevski is only 23, so it was a young team but just super proud of the experienced players we did have in there.

"Romero was outstanding, Bissouma has been brilliant all year, Maddison, and Sonny was just on a different level, not just his goals, although they were outstanding, but his work rate, his work ethic was incredible."

How good is Son Heung-min?

Son, who played an instrumental role to ensure Tottenham didn't taste their first defeat of the campaign, has been lavished with praise for his performance and general beginning to 2023/2024. It was a 22/23 season to forget for the South Korea international, who couldn't get anywhere near the heights he hit over his golden boot-winning campaign the year prior.

However, there is now talk of a bumper new contract on the table for Son, with BBC pundit Hutton telling Football Insider just how much he is transforming Spurs in his new role.

"The way Ange wants Tottenham to play is very football-based, it is not long balls up the pitch,” Hutton said.

“Wow, Son is very intelligent, he can link play and run in behind so it actually suits him and it gives you an opportunity to bring in different wide players – the likes of Richarlison, if he is picked to play alongside him, and Maddison who has been excellent since signing. They have got different options to play there. Son has no problem playing there.“

The 31-year-old has bagged five goals already over just six league games, and appears to be seriously enjoying life under Postecoglou. If Son can remain injury free and thriving, there is little doubt he'll play a big, big role for the remainder.