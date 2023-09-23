Ange Postecoglou and his Tottenham coaching staff have been left "impressed" by one Spurs starlet who is yet to make his senior debut.

Who have Tottenham signed in 2023?

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson all joined Spurs before deadline day in the summer 2023 summer transfer window.

Spurs, to balance the books at N17, let go of star striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele - who all moved elsewhere either on temporary deals or permanently.

So far, Postecoglou and Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy's business has been totally justified, as they head into their crunch north London derby clash tomorrow in very good stead. Winning four out of their opening five Premier League matches whilst remaining unbeaten, there is a really positive feeling around the club at this present moment.

In that time, Tottenham have scored 13 league goals and stand out as one of the division's most potent goalscoring sides. Postecoglou, commenting on his side's excellent run of form lately, said that supporters need to enjoy the hot streak and not temper their expectations.

"No, no, no, let them go, let them go and enjoy it," said Postecoglou after their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United last weekend.

"My role is not to burst people's bubbles. Let them get excited, let them get ahead of themselves. That's the beauty of being a supporter. They go through enough pain, mate, you want to let them enjoy it. If they think we're going to be world-beaters, then, great, that's up to us to match that expectation. Our supporters deserve to have some happiness and enjoy it any way they want to."

Spurs academy players

One player who was brought in over the summer, both to bolster their academy and eventually the first team, is promising South American forward Veliz.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut but has been tipped by members of the media to do so before this season finishes.

Reporter Dean Jones claimed to GiveMeSport this week that Veliz could be "unleashed" by Postecoglou at some point during the 2023/2024 season.

"He has been scouted by clubs including Brighton and Rangers and while they stuttered over committing to him, Spurs took him on as they see him as a player that can make his mark on the Premier League," wrote Jones for GMS.

"This first season is important for bedding him and helping him to understand exactly how he is going to do that. We will see him sparingly before Christmas but by the end of this campaign he could be fully unleashed."

Veliz is apparently not doing his chances any harm, with reliable Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold suggesting on X that he is blowing Postecoglou's coaching staff away in training.

Indeed, he has apparently been "impressing" Spurs coaches with a canny shooting ability.

"Asked Postecoglou about Alejo Veliz," wrote Gold.

"He seemed to suggest he may get some earlier chances to be involved. I know coaching staff have been impressed by his finishing in training. He came with an injury so hadn't played before Tuesday in almost two months."