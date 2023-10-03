Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been working on a behind-the-scenes training plan to improve "one of the best passers at Spurs".

The north Londoners are still flying high as they maintain their very impressive early-season unbeaten streak, having now won five out of their opening seven Premier League matches. Tottenham's fortunes, since the arrival of Postecoglou from Celtic in the summer, have drastically turned around in contrast to Antonio Conte's last season in charge.

Spurs supporters have been treated with a thrilling ride as they witness both the return of attacking football and a never-say-die mentality from their team. The Lilywhites have scored 17 league goals so far, the same number as last season's treble-winners Man City, and fought hard to secure last-gasp wins against the likes of Sheffield United and Liverpool.

Most recently, Postecoglou's side battled to beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in dramatic and controversial circumstances on home turf, but the Tottenham manager believes their late, late win will only add to their spirit and belief.

"It wasn’t an easy game for us, we knew it wouldn’t be, and even in the circumstances, we had some unique challenges," explained the Australian.

"For some of these guys, this will be the first time they’ve faced that type of scenario, and for the most part, we handled it okay. Again, getting that late winner helps build the belief and spirit in the group. The thing about Liverpool, even with 10 men, they are equally as dangerous because the game plan is the same, they play on mistakes, they have world-class players up front who can hurt you. I thought the second half was better because we stayed a bit calmer, maintained our pressure in the wide areas and got our reward.”

There have been fair few standout performers, with the likes of Son Heun-min, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Yves Bissouma impressing - to name a few. One of the more lesser-mentioned dazzlers in a Spurs shirt has been January signing Pedro Porro, who's started six out of Tottenham's opening seven matches.

The Spaniard ranks as one of their best-performing players per 90, according to WhoScored, and has been called "one of the best passers at Spurs" by football.london journalist Alasdair Gold. Interestingly, the reporter has shared details on a Postecoglou plan to make Porro even better by improving the defensive aspects of his game. This is by letting Spurs coach Matty Wells work "in particular" with Porro on his defending.

“He’s worked on his defensive aspects of his game so much over the last two months or so," said Gold on his YouTube channel this week.

"And when you add that to his speed, skill, his delivery, he’s got a brilliant passing range. I’d actually say he’s one of the best passers at Spurs. And I think what’s really impressive is [Ange] Postecoglou revealed afterwards is Matty Wells the coach who obviously came into help Ryan Mason and has stuck around with Postecoglou because he’s got a very similar kind of mindset to Postecoglou.

“Matty Wells has been working with his defence and [Pedro] Porro in particular.”