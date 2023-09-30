ESPN pundit Ale Moreno has tipped one Tottenham Hotspur starlet to play a crucial role for Ange Postecoglou as he previews today's Liverpool clash.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Spurs play host to fellow high-flyers Liverpool in a mouth-watering clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon, as both sides go into it on a very rich run of form. Postecoglou's men are yet to taste defeat; having clinched four wins and two draws from their opening six Premier League games.

Victories over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and Sheffield United highlight Spurs' new-found ruthlessness in front of goal, as each of the aforementioned sides failed to stop Tottenham scoring two goals or more. In fact, the Lilywhites are yet to score less than a two in a game this season, having also sealed 2-2 draws against Brentford and, most recently, north London rivals Arsenal.

Captain Son Heung-min ensured Spurs fought back from a one-goal deficit twice, with Postecoglou absolutely hailing his side for going toe-to-toe with Mikel Arteta's title hopefuls in their own back-yard.

"They’ve come through that, going toe to toe with a top side," said Postecoglou.

"There's a real will and desire to become the team we want to be, which includes making sure that you're disciplined and you're buying into the team ethos and we had a really young team out there. Vic, that's his first derby, Destiny, van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan, they're all in their early twenties, Porro, even Kulusevski is only 23, so it was a young team but just super proud of the experienced players we did have in there.

"Romero was outstanding, Bissouma has been brilliant all year, Maddison, and Sonny was just on a different level, not just his goals, although they were outstanding, but his work rate, his work ethic was incredible."

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool also come into the contest unbeaten and second behind last season's treble-winners Man City. On paper, this could be viewed by some as Postecoglou's toughest test in the dugout so far.

Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction

ESPN pundit Moreno, speaking to the broadcast giant, says one area of the pitch could be crucial for Spurs if they're to halt Klopp in his tracks. Central midfield is certainly one to keep an eye on, with Moreno suggesting Spurs starlet Pape Matar Sarr will play a crucial role alongside the in-form Yves Bissouma.

“There’s an element of they’re open not only when they attack, they’re open defensively and open to transition, that can be an asset for Liverpool," said Moreno.

"If I’m looking at Spurs, while it’s easy to pick out Maddison, Son or Kulusevski, for them to be successful in this match, the work of Bissouma and Sarr has to be on point. They have to be organised enough to realise they have to be the ones to stop the transition, to protect the backline and know there are moments when they join in the attack."

Sarr, despite being outcasted by Antonio Conte last season, has gone on to become a mainstay under Postecoglou - and it appears the sky may well be the limit for him.