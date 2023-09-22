Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could move to unleash an unseen Spurs talent this season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

The north Londoners, in a bid to strengthen Postecoglou's ranks and being the post-Antonio Conte era, brought in seven major signings over the 2023 summer transfer window. Indeed, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, talented striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson all joined Spurs before deadline day.

Going the other way, Tottenham had to cope with losing star striker Harry Kane, who signed for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Following the 30-year-old, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele all moved elsewhere either on temporary deals or permanent ones.

The Lilywhites are enjoying a truly sensational early-season spell under Postecoglou; winning four out of their opening five Premier League matches whilst remaining unbeaten. Spurs are now gearing up for a crunch north London derby clash away to Arsenal this Sunday, and their rivals are in equally good form heading into this very interesting encounter.

Alejo Veliz transfer

One highly-rated young signing who Spurs supporters are eager to watch is Veliz, who sealed a move to N17 from Argentine side Rosario Central. The 20-year-old is yet to make his senior debut at Tottenham, and may have to wait a fair while for it to happen.

However, according to GiveMeSport reporter Jones, this could well happen before the season is over and Veliz could well be "unleashed" by Postecoglou.

"There is hope for a bright future for him in North London," wrote Jones for GMS. "The 19-year-old moved from Argentina, where he had been making moves with Rosario Central and impressing in the youth levels for the national team.

"It is not clear yet exactly how Spurs plan to build him for the first team but his first outing in the EFL Trophy in a 5-0 win over Colchester was a promising start as he came off the bench and showed signs of his strengths on and off the ball.

"He has been scouted by clubs including Brighton and Rangers and while they stuttered over committing to him, Spurs took him on as they see him as a player that can make his mark on the Premier League. This first season is important for bedding him and helping him to understand exactly how he is going to do that. We will see him sparingly before Christmas but by the end of this campaign he could be fully unleashed."

How good is Alejo Veliz?

The young South American was garnering quite the reputation before his switch to Tottenham. Across the Atlantic, Veliz scored 19 goals and registered two assists over 63 appearances for Rosario Central.

Called a "talent" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, the same figure praised Veliz as a "complete forward" when profiling the player on X. 1978 Argentine World Cup winner Daniel Bertoni also had this to say on the player in an interview with TUTTOmercatoWEB: “Congratulations to Tottenham, who took Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central. For me, [Veliz is] a phenomenon.”