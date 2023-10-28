Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is apparently preparing to hand more game time to a "phenomenon" youngster at Spurs.

This start to the 2023/2024 campaign is one Lilywhites supporters could've scarcely imagined. After losing all-time club record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer, Spurs haven't looked back; winning eight out of their opening 10 Premier League matches while remaining unbeaten in that time.

Postecoglou's men have also just come through two games in the space of five days totally unscathed; clinching wins over London neighbours Fulham and Crystal Palace. The days of Antonio Conte seem like a very distant memory, as Spurs' popular new head coach becomes more and more of a hero as the weeks go by.

Speaking after his table-topping side's latest 2-1 win over Palace on Friday night, Postecoglou heaped praise on his Tottenham players for the character on display, especially at a very tricky ground like Selhurst Park.

"Top of the table is great and the results are great but it's more in the manner we're doing it," he told the media (via football.london).

"Pretty much from the first game we've had all sorts of different challenges we've had to overcome. Every time there has been a real focus and clear-headedness about the group collectively to deal with that. That has been a really pleasing thing and because they're getting rewards from that then that gives us opportunity to accelerate the growth of giving them more tools out there to help them for whatever we need to overcome.

"Like I said, I thought tonight was going to be a real difficult game for us coming here...Palace's result last week, it's a tight ground, they'd only conceded three goals in the four games so far and how were the lads going to cope with the fact we weren't going to create as many chances as we had been. I really liked the way we worked through that as a group."

The north Londoners take on Chelsea next on November 6, which gives Spurs plenty of time to rest and recuperate before their next big challenge against former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Alejo Veliz "being prepared" for Spurs chance

Summer signings like James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, who've started every single top flight encounter for Tottenham thus far, have proved crucial in Postecoglou's new system. Maddison has been praised for his electric start to life, with former Spurs striker Mido hailing van de Ven and his suitability for the Premier League.

One new arrival who's struggled for opportunities, though, is young striker Alejo Veliz. The Uruguayan, signed from Rosario Central, has played just 10 league minutes across three substitute appearances. However, reporter Dean Jones has now claimed to GiveMeSport that Veliz is "being prepared" for game time by Postecoglou over the second half of 2023/2024.

Alejo Veliz strengths Aerial duels Finishing Headed attempts Long shots

Supporters may well get to see more of the 20-year-old soon, who has even been called a "phenomenon" by 1978 Argentine World Cup winner Daniel Bertoni. It will be interesting to see if he can contribute to Tottenham's meteoric rise over the coming months.