Those at Tottenham Hotspur think an unseen teenager is a "star in the making", and manager Ange Postecoglou is plotting a first team role for him.

Spurs academy news

While Postecoglou's first team continue their unprecedented start to the new Premier League season, there are a few very promising young talents who appear on the verge of more senior roles at Spurs. Indeed, the likes of Dane Scarlett and Alfie Devine are currently trying to make a name for themselves out on various loan spells, while exciting young striker Mikey Moore was recently included in The Guardian's yearly Next Generation list - which names the best starlets to keep an eye on in England.

"The Under-17 Premier League Cup final against Nottingham Forest in April was streamed on the club’s TV channel and a large viewership saw Moore score twice in a 5-1 win," wrote journalist Dave Hytner last week.

"The first a mazy dribble and finish. He does this a lot. Moore has many qualities but he really quickens the pulse when he runs at opponents, gliding past them as if they are not there. Later that month, Moore would make his under-21 debut for Spurs – aged 15 – becoming the youngest player in the modern era to appear for them at that level."

Moore is just one of the young teenagers making a name for himself at Enfield, with Postecoglou recently heaping praise on both Jamie Donley and the yet unseen Alfie Dorrington, who've both been performing brilliantly for Tottenham's Under-21s.

“With the young guys like Jamie, he’s been doing really well with the U21s consistently. Jamie and Alfie Dorrington have really stood out and that’s why they’ve been training with us" said Postecoglou to football.london.

“They’ve got to keep working and it doesn’t mean they’re ahead in the pecking order of people like Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett who are out on loan. I’ve been really pleased with Jamie and Alfie though, they’ve been working well.”

Tottenham news - Alfie Dorrington

Speaking of Dorrington in particular, the 18-year-old has been impressing Postecoglou so much that a new report has claimed the Tottenham manager is planning to promote the defender to his first team. Sharing an update on Dorrington's future at Spurs, Football Transfers claim that Postecoglou is eyeing a senior role for the teenager should Eric Dier leave in January, despite him not yet featuring for a single first-team minute.

Indeed, it is believed those at Spurs see Dorrington as a "star in the making", and as a result, he's a "leading candidate" to strengthen Tottenham's first team out the academy. It is believed he's viewed by the club as a player who's comfortable and composed in possession.

Postecoglou has previously expressed the important of nuturing academy players, saying this on Callum McGregor during his Celtic tenure.

“I think it’s important having players who were brought up with this club. I mean, you just have to look at our captain. It’s not just for Callum McGregor it’s for our supporters to know that one of their own has gone from the terraces to on the pitch.”