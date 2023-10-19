Tottenham Hotspur have approached one club over signing their "little superstar", and there is a real belief that he's a "special" player.

Spurs form under Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou's high-flying Lilywhites are taking everybody off guard with their sumptuous displays so far this season, and few could've envisaged their best start to a campaign since 1960/1961. Spurs are currently top of the Premier League pile after an unbeaten run of six wins from a possible eight, sealing all-important wins against the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in that time.

This has all been achieved without star striker and all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane, who departed Tottenham for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. The England international's exit was seen as a potentially major blow to Spurs, but they've since thrived in his absence. Kane himself is overjoyed with the start Postecoglou has made in north London.

"I have made it clear my whole career I am a Tottenham fan and I would love to see Tottenham do well," Kane said at a press conference with England.

"It's great to see. I think I've said before, the manager is doing great for them with the way they're playing. The fans are right behind the team and it's definitely what they needed after the last few years. I'll always keep an eye on Spurs and the Premier League.

"There is no other team in the Premier League I would want to win than Tottenham. I have to be respectful to Bayern Munich and of course, the fans know I will always have a soft spot for Spurs – there is no question about that. Of course, I hope [Tottenham] do as well as possible but my main attention is where I am now and trying to perform for Bayern."

Will Tottenham sign anyone in January?

While their imperious form has been just that, there are still suggestions that Tottenham could make some signings in the January transfer window. The likes of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly are reported targets to bolster Postecoglou's backline, while it is believed Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermereen is of interest as well.

The 18-year-old, who has been likened to Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta, has also been praised by former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.

"Do I sometimes watch with my mouth open? Certainly," said Alderweireld.

"Everyone knows perfectly what to do when in possession of the ball and when losing the ball. Then the qualities of such a boy come to the fore. What he shows at his age is fantastic. I have rarely seen that."

Now, journalist Graeme Bailey has joined in on the praise, calling him a "little superstar" and "special" player as Spurs make contact for him. Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, sharing the latest Vermeeren transfer update, he said:

“This guy is special. Antwerp have a little superstar on their hands here in Arthur Vermeeren. He really is, from what I’m being told speaking to scouts, they think he’s special. Our understanding is that Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all enquired about him, so have Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Juventus, Barcelona as well who looked in the summer at him."