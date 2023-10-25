A reliable media source has shared some Tottenham Hotspur injury news with one "fantastic" player of Ange Postecoglou's picking up a knock.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

There is no rest for Spurs following their 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday, as Postecoglou's side now gear up to take on fellow Londoners Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in just two days time. The Lilywhites made it seven wins from nine league games against Marco Silva's side; while also sealing Postecoglou's record of the best-ever start made by a new manager in the Premier League.

Supporters are in dreamland amid Tottenham's stellar beginning to 2023/2024, with Sky Sports pundits like Jamie Carragher hailing Postecoglou for rejuvenating this club. Carragher also says fans are "loving" the football right now, but aren't getting too carried away by some suggestions they could challenge for the title.

"Most Spurs fans are not getting too carried away about winning the title. They will be delighted with making the Champions League next season," said the ex-Liverpool defender to Sky (via BBC).

"They started well last season under Antonio Conte but there wasn't the same excitement. Fans look forward to watching the team play again. It has been a grind for a long time for Spurs and now the style of play brings some excitement back. Tottenham play really brave football. Fans are loving watching their team again."

The north Londoners could well make it eight wins from 10 with victory away to Roy Hodgson's Palace side, who've won just three matches so far and rank among the division's lowest-scoring sides. On paper, this looks like another potential win for Tottenham, and they don't even have a fully fit squad.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - team news

Spurs are still yet to welcome back midfield star Rodrigo Bentancur, who has been out for the majority of this year with a long-term ACL injury. The Uruguay international is back training with the first-team squad, though, and a Bentancur injury update suggests he could be back around mid-November.

Postecoglou is also currently without Alfie Whiteman, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon, who are all on the treatment table after suffering various long-term problems. Another player who missed out against Fulham on Monday is defender Ben Davies.

The Wales international didn't make an appearance on the bench or feature in the matchday squad, with reliable journalist Charlie Eccleshare of The Athletic revealing he's picked up an injury knock.

Ben Davies strengths Holding on to the ball Key passes Concentration

There is little background on the extent of this problem, or whether he will feature against Crystal Palace, but it will be interesting to see if Postecoglou does indeed have the defender at his disposal this week. Davies, who has made four league appearances for Spurs this season, isn't exactly an integral member of the first eleven but has been praised for his "fantastic" contribution in a Tottenham shirt since joining from Swansea City in 2014 (Gabriel Agbonlahor).