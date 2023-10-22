Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed an "exciting" young star has been working tirelessly in training and could be set for a chance soon.

Tottenham vs Fulham preview

Spurs will return from their international break with a Premier League face-off against Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday. Postecoglou, who's seemingly transformed Spurs' fortunes since coming in from his Celtic, has guided his new team to six wins from a possible eight in the top flight alone. The Lilywhites also remain unbeaten heading into their clash with Marco Silva's men.

Postecoglou, speaking ahead of his side's bout in London, says he has been very pleased with Tottenham's start to the campaign, which has gifted Spurs a very strong foundation to build upon for the rest of 2023/2024.

"We've had a really encouraging start to season and it's an honour to receive the manager of month but that sorts of representative of a larger group of people," said Postecoglou to the media (via football.london).

"The coaching staff and football department are working really hard at the moment to create an environment and training base for the players to perform. Fair to say apart from results which have been pleasing, I think we've had a level of performance in every game which has made us really competitive against all opponents home and away.

"We've had some eventful games within that context but that's kind of given us a real strong foundation in terms of the character and resilience of the group. It's been an encouraging start and where that leads us we'll find out."

Tottenham vs Fulham prediction

We believe, based on Tottenham's imperious form, that this will be yet another win on the board for Postecoglou. It will also be a largely unchanged side which faced off against Luton Town just prior to the international break. Micky van de Ven scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road, but star midfielder Yves Bissouma's sending off means he's certain to miss out against Fulham.

Postecoglou has already said that midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a ready-made replacement for the Mali international, but Hojbjerg isn't the only Spurs player who could be featuring more often soon. Indeed, young midfield gem Bryan Gil is ready-available after missing most of the season, with Postecoglou now hinting at an imminent opportunity for the youngster.

"He can be really important for us," said Postecoglou to the press. "He's one like I said the last couple of weeks it has been great to have him just working really hard at training. He's missed all of this season so far and it's well chronicled that we lost Ivan and Manor who play in that left-wing position. Having Bryan fit and available again is great for us.

"He's, I guess, in the same boat as everyone else because at some point he'll be forwarded an opportunity and then it's up to him. He certainly has all the criteria and credentials to play in that position for us and, like I said, his training is getting stronger now, he's part of the group and I'm sure he'll get an opportunity."

Supporters will be anticipating more action for Gil, as it will be interesting to see what the "exciting" (David Cartlidge) young player can do under their new head coach.