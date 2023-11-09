Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou reportedly has his eyes on a new transfer target and loves his character as a "highly influential leader".

Spurs transfer targets for January

Centre-back Micky van de Ven is apparently set for a scan this week after being forced off in Spurs' defeat to Chelsea with a hamstring problem.

Recent reports have suggested that the Dutchman could be set for months rather than weeks on the sidelines (Daily Mail), which will come as a big, big blow for Postecoglou considering just how crucial van de Ven has been alongside Cristian Romero.

As a result, the club are believed to be prioritising the signing of another left-sided central defender in January, with Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah among the names being considered by Spurs.

Tottenham may also go for a central midfield player, as Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr will be absent early next year for the Africa Cup of Nations. Uncertainty still surrounds the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, too, resulting in links to Fluminese star Andre.

Staying in that area of the pitch, it's now been claimed that Postecoglou has personally set his sights on a new midfield target who is a really big fan of.

Postecoglou targeting Norgaard

According to Football Transfers, the Australian has identified Brentford captain Christian Norgaard as a transfer possibility heading into January.

The Denmark international is described by this report as a "highly influential leader" behind-the-scenes, and Postecoglou is said to be a real admirer of that and wants more of it in the Spurs dressing room.

Norgaard is wanted by Postecoglou and Tottenham to provide competition in midfield as well, with that area of his squad seen as a "major worry" by the Lilywhites head coach.

The 29-year-old's contract at Brentford runs out in 2025, but Thomas Frank's men have the option to extend it by an additional year if they see fit.

This Spurs interest also comes after Norgaard refused to rule out the possibility of leaving west London at some point, telling Danish news outlet Tipsbladet:

“Yes, there has been a bit of everything, without me mentioning some clubs by name. You should never say never in the football world."

Norgaard praised

The Brentford captain has started every single Premier League game for Frank this season, scoring a goal and assist while standing out as a crucial player for them.

He took the captain's armband from Pontus Jansson at the start of 2023/2024 and hasn't looked back since, but members of the media have always held Norgaard in very high esteem.

Christian Norgaard's style of play Indirect set-piece threat Likes to tackle Commits fouls often (via WhoScored)

Writing on X, Bees reporter Jay Harris of The Athletic called Norgaard a "beautiful" player and even one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League right now.

"A fully fit Christian Norgaard is a truly beautiful sight to see on a football pitch," said Harris. "One of the best DM's in the PL without a doubt"

If Spurs can convince Brentford to part ways with him, it would be quite the coup.