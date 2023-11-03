Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has revealed the one Tottenham star who's really impressed him in training since arriving.

Spurs preparing for Chelsea

After their remarkable early-season run of eight wins in 10 league games, Postecoglou's in-form side take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday. The Lilywhites remain unbeaten over what has been the best start made by any new manager in Premier League history, and it's safe to say the mood around Spurs is one of real positivity right now.

In contrast, Chelsea are yet to realise the potential of their star-studded squad, with Pochettino's men winning just three matches so far. The west Londoners could not have asked for a tougher test after their 2-0 loss to Brentford last weekend, and it will be very interesting to see if Pochettino can cause an upset against his former club.

Tottenham are buoyed by the performances of some key men, like summer signing James Maddison and forward Son Heung-min. The duo are forming a truly electric Spurs partnership, with both Son and Maddison being praised for their phenomenal displays thus far.

Another two Tottenham stars who seem to really understand each other are Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. The centre-backs are now a crucial part of Postecoglou's backline. Indeed, pundit Rio Ferdinand has even called van de Ven and Romero the best defensive pairing in England right now.

Ange hails "outstanding" Romero in training

Speaking ahead of their clash with Chelsea, Spurs' head coach has provided some insight into Romero's application behind-the-scenes at Hotspur Way. Postecoglou says Romero's a workhorse in Spurs training, admitting that the Argentine has been simply "outstanding".

"Since I've been here I just think he's an outstanding defender," said the Tottenham boss (via football.london).

"He's a real strong personality and he has a real winner's mindset in everything he does. For us, I think there's great growth in our front third but I think the way the defensive side of our game has come together, when you consider Vicario has just joined the club, Micky has just joined the club, Destiny has just come across in his first year and Pedro in his second year but probably first year playing in that position.

"I think the one constant and the rock in there has been Romero with the way he has taken on the responsibility of guiding the other guys around him so they look assured. I think they feel security having him beside them. I think he's a big part of why we've done so well defensively. Again there is more to come from him. He wants to improve. He works so hard every day. You need it, he's a winner and I can see that in him with the way he trains, the way it plays so it helps from a cultural perspective as well."

Cristian Romero's style of play Likes to dribble Likes to tackle Commits fouls often

The World Cup winner has started every single league game so far, and looks set to be a crucial player for Spurs.