It's believed one "reliable" Tottenham player would happily leave Spurs, and a potential destination is even named.

Spurs vs Chelsea preview

Head coach Ange Postecoglou has the chance to make it nine league wins out of 11 on Monday as Chelsea, led by ex-Lilywhites favourite Mauricio Pochettino, travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It's been quite an impressive opening two months at Spurs for Postecoglou, who is growing more and more popular as the weeks go by.

The Australian, making the best start to a new season out of any new manager in Premier League history, is winning over supporters after a quite unprecedented early run of form. His side are yet to suffer defeat in the top flight and head into their battle with Chelsea in very good stead. Pochettino's side, meanwhile, most recently lost at home to Brentford in the league and are yet to really get going.

A lot of the headlines have revolved around Pochettino's return to north London, but in charge of a bitter rival. The Argentine lead Spurs to a Champions League final in 2019 and oversaw one of their most successful periods in recent memory. Postecoglou, though, doesn't expect any hostility towards Tottenham's former boss.

"It is undoubted that he had an unbelievable impact on this football club," said Postecoglou on Chelsea and Pochettino ahead of next week.

"Everyone I speak to around here, there are still people who worked with him, they can't speak highly enough of him as a person and as a manager. I doubt there will be anything but respect for Mauricio from anyone at this football club, supporters or people associated, but it doesn't mean he will get a guard of honour on Monday night because we want to win."

It's set up to be a very intriguing contest in the English capital. Chelsea's squad boasts a host of star players, but Spurs' less expensively assembled squad are flying right now. After joining from Leicester City for £40 million, James Maddison's Tottenham form has been praised, with winger Son Heung-min receiving applause also for his exceptional start.

Unfortunately, there have been a few casualties under Postecoglou's reign in terms of game time. Defender Eric Dier is chief among them, and he looks certain not to play a part against Chelsea after being outcasted this season.

Eric Dier would "gladly" leave Spurs

The Englishman is yet to feature in a single game for Tottenham over 2023/2024, with reports circulating over his uncertain future. Dier's contract runs out next summer, and clubs from abroad are said to be interested. According to RomaGialloRossa.it, Dier would "gladly" join Roma and link up with former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho in Italy.

This comes amid Chris Smalling's long-term injury at the Stadio Olimpico, with Mourinho's side targeting Dier as an alternative. They're ready to invest in a centre-back and see the 29-year-old as a great option for them. Despite his lack of opportunities under Postecoglou, ex-head coach Antonio Conte was actually a big fan of Dier during his time in charge.

"What I can tell you is that Eric has improved a lot since I arrived," said Conte on Dier in 2022.

Eric Dier strengths Passing Concentration

"We are talking about a reliable player, 100 per cent focused in every game. He is not a player who alternates with a big performance then a drop. He is providing great continuity in his role and playing every game."