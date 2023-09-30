Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has decided one Spurs player is definitely not in his plans after a journalist's "major" update.

Latest Spurs news

The north Londoners are currently gearing up for a highly-anticipated bout at home to Liverpool this afternoon; a clash of two sides boasting absolutely brilliant early-season form. Both Postecolgou and Jurgen Klopp's men come into the contest unbeaten and very confident, with Tottenham tasting victory in four out of their opening six league matches.

Barely anything is separating The Lilywhites and Liverpool in terms of attacking flair. Tottenham and the Reds both scored the exact same number of league goals so far this season, with the only difference being Klopp's superior winning record by one game and having conceded slightly less.

It's truly a clash of the titans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and both sets of supporters will be in joyous mood. Postecoglou's side are fresh off the back of a brilliant 2-2 draw at north London rivals Arsenal last weekend, a match which saw captain Son Heung-min equalise twice to come away with a result against their fierce neighbours.

"They’ve come through that, going toe to toe with a top side," said Postecoglou after the match.

"There's a real will and desire to become the team we want to be, which includes making sure that you're disciplined and you're buying into the team ethos and we had a really young team out there. Vic, that's his first derby, Destiny, van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan, they're all in their early twenties, Porro, even Kulusevski is only 23, so it was a young team but just super proud of the experienced players we did have in there.

"Romero was outstanding, Bissouma has been brilliant all year, Maddison, and Sonny was just on a different level, not just his goals, although they were outstanding, but his work rate, his work ethic was incredible."

It's now up to Spurs as they seek to build upon these displays and mount a possible top four challenge, which is surely a very real prospect.

Who could leave Tottenham?

While Postecoglou's stars continue to impress, there are unfortunately regulars from last season who can't quite get a look-in. The Australian's new-look Tottenham system has seen both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier relegated to the bench, with journalist Pete O'Rourke sharing a "major" update on the latter star's future.

Writing for Football Insider, the reporter says that Dier is not in Postecoglou's plans for Spurs moving forward, despite appearing on the bench multiple times recently. The Englishman was named in Tottenham's squad and on the bench for their games against Sheffield United and Arsenal, but his future is still far away from the club.

The 29-year-old is still yet to play a single minute for Postecoglou, despite Conte largely favouring him last campaign. Dier's contract is set to expire in 2024, and Spurs were actually ready to offload him over the summer window. A move away failed to materialise for the player, but it appears it's only a matter of time before he departs.