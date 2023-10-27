Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on an "exciting" new £52 million target, and he could leave his club "immediately".

Spurs transfer targets for January

Ange Postecoglou's sensational beginning to 2023/2024 has seen him make the best start ever by a new manager in the Premier League, with Spurs tasting victory in seven out of their last nine top-flight encounters. Unbeaten in that period, it's the club's best early-season run since they clinched a domestic double in 1961, but that hasn't stopped rumours of potential transfer activity in January.

The north Londoners have been linked with signing a new defender as an alternative to both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, who've proved pivotal at the heart of Postecoglou's backline. Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, Bayer Leverkusen ace Edmond Tapsoba, Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Club America stalwart Sebastien Caceres have all been mooted as Spurs transfer targets for the role.

Elsewhere in the team, Tottenham could sign a striker to replace Harry Kane next year, with the likes of Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) mentioned most recently. One of Postecoglou's transfer priorities, though, is signing an alternative to left-winger Dejan Kulusevski. The Swede has been in rip-roaring form alongside the likes of Son Heung-min and James Maddison going forward, but Spurs must consider the lack of depth behind him.

As a result, it has been reported in recent weeks that Tottenham are considering both Al-Ittihad winger Jota and Athletic Club starlet Nico Williams. The wide position could be one to watch heading into the winter window, with a report from Italy now sharing some news on a new player Spurs could target.

Tottenham want Chiesa "very much"

According to information from Calciomercato.it this week, Postecoglou's side "very much" want Juventus star Federico Chiesa. The Italy international, who's scored four goals in eight Serie A appearances under Massimiliano Allegri so far this season, is really admired by Spurs amid doubts surrounding his future in Turin.

Both Chiesa and striker Dusan Vlahovic are candidates for the Juve exit door. The former in particular could "immediately say goodbye" as January approaches, with both Tottenham and Newcastle named as contenders to sign him. It is believed both sides have the "right budget at their disposal" to "snatch" Chiesa away from Juve.

Sporting director Cristiano Guintoli, if faced with a figure of £52 million, would apparently sell for that amount. The 26-year-old has been called an "exciting" player by journalist Dean Jones, who commented on his summer links to Arsenal.

Federico Chiesa strengths Holding on to the ball Passing Through balls Dribbling Long shots

"I love Chiesa and I've always hoped he would one day land in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how this summer window pans out for him," Jones told GiveMeSport.

"He's obviously had some injury problems in the not too distant past. He's such an exciting player. You can imagine he would be awesome in that Arsenal attack too. I'm not convinced it'll be that easy to sign him though, I'm really not."