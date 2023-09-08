Popular Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has already made his "first and last mistake" at Spurs, according to talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor.

How are Tottenham doing?

The north Londoners have been thriving under new head coach Postecoglou this season, with the Australian bringing his style of exciting, attack-minded "Ange-ball" to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Postecoglou was a rip-roaring success at his previous club Celtic, where he won five domestic trophies during his two-year tenure at Parkhead.

The 58-year-old has also enjoyed brilliant stints at various clubs in the Far East; clinching another five league titles across spells with Brisbane Roar, South Melbourne FC and Yokohoma F.Marinos in Japan.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy took an arguable gamble with Postecoglou's appointment considering his lack of experience in elite European divisions, but the tactician is proving all doubters wrong thus far.

The Lilywhites have won three out of their opening four Premier League games, prior to this international break; having put Man United, Bournemouth and especially Burnley to the sword.

In that time, Postecoglou's electric footballing philosophy has been on full display, with Spurs scoring nine goals in their last trio of top flight of encounters.

Speaking to Sky last month, Tottenham's popular new head coach explained exactly why he will not be diverging away from his particular brand.

"That's the beauty of our game," Postecoglou said.

"The beauty of football is that there are so many ways you can have success, so many ways you can set up your team, so many ways you can counteract the opposition.

"I'm probably at one extreme and there are others at the other extreme and we can both have success in this game.

"I think especially with a football club like this, that has consistently looked for that in their teams, they've loved the entertainers, there's a connection there with that kind of football."

What's been said about Ange Postecoglou?

This exceptional start to life in England has resulted in major praise for Postecoglou.

However, according to pundit Agbonlahor - who is regularly seen and heard on talkSPORT - the Spurs boss has already made his "first and last mistake" at N17.

Indeed, the former Aston Villa striker claims that Postecoglou's team selection for their Carabao Cup second round tie away at Fulham two weeks ago was a real error.

The ex-Hoops boss fielded a weakened side for the clash at Craven Cottage, a decision which proved costly as Spurs exited the competition very early; thwarting an opportunity for them to clinch a major trophy.

Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider this week, claimed this was a "big loss".

“Going out of the League Cup, it’s a big loss for Spurs," said Agbonlahor.

“I think picking some of the players Postecoglou did, it’s the first and last mistake he will make. He won’t do that again in a big game.

“But they’ve responded. If you look at the side that started against Burnley, it’s a top, top side. It’s definitely a team that would have beaten Fulham from the start. They would’ve washed them away.

“Ange will take the FA Cup seriously now, starting his best side. I think it’s going to be a successful season for Spurs.

“I can see them finishing in the top six, and I think they’ve got a chance of winning the FA Cup.”