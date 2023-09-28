Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy are reportedly plotting a discounted January sale for one player who Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs have begun this new Premier League season in very fine fashion under Postecoglou; winning four of their opening six top flight matches while remaining unbeaten. In that time, only Brighton, Man City and Newcastle have scored more than the Lilywhites; highlighting a new-look, attack-minded style courtesy of their popular new manager.

Tottenham most recently held their own against north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, matching them toe-to-toe for possession and attacking play in a 2-2 draw last Sunday. Captain Son Heung-min's brace helped them fight back from a goal-down on two occasions, and you could argue they were desperately unlucky with the goals they did concede.

Levy's off-field decisions, like the hiring of Postecoglou and Tottenham's seven major signings over the summer, have been completely justified so far with an array of impressive results. However, you could argue there's still room to strengthen, as the club may well be just one or two injuries away from a serious lack of depth.

James Maddison's scare this week has definitely drawn attention to this, while the north Londoners are also lacking astute defensive cover if one of Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven where to be sidelined. It is believed Spurs are aiming to rectify this, though. Indeed, the likes of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Juventus star Gleison Bremer have both been linked with moves to Tottenham in the past month.

Meanwhile, there are some suggestions that Spurs could move to replace Harry Kane outright with a new centre-forward, as Brentford star Ivan Toney attracts their interest.

Who could leave Tottenham?

Levy and new Chief Football Officer Scott Munn will need to balance the books, though, with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic and Giovani Lo Celso all recently tipped to leave in the winter window. The latter star is a favourite of Postecoglou's, however, with the Australian heaping praise on his midfielder in pre-season.

"I’m really happy with Gio," said the Tottenham boss. "He’s been really good in training. You can see he’s a quality player and I think the way we play suits him. I’ve enjoyed working with him and I think he’s enjoying himself in terms of the football we want to play."

Despite this, there have been reports of a possible exit for Lo Celso in January, with Italian news site TUTTOmercatoWEB and their reporter Raimondo De Magistric sharing a further update. According to his information, the Argentine's spell at Tottenham "now seems to be at the end of the credits", meaning he looks set to leave soon.

It's added that he could leave in January, and while Spurs were demanding around £22 million for his sale in the summer, this figure will decrease when the window reopens to around £13 million - as Levy seemingly plots a discounted sale. Lo Celso's contract expires in 2025, given the club just a hanful of future windows to earn good money from a proposed transfer.

The report and journalist go on to claim Real Betis, Sevilla and even Barcelona showed an interest in taking him on loan last window, but that sort of deal is apparently a no-go from Tottenham.