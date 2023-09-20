Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou may soon be forced to part company with a Spurs player he really admires after some transfer news this week.

The north Londoners are enjoying an absolutely sensational start to this Premier League season.

Postecoglou's era has begun very brightly with the Australian yet to suffer his first top flight defeat in charge of the club. Following Antonio Conte's regrettable last season in charge, Spurs' new head coach has implemented the return of an entertaining, attack-minded style of play.

The Lilywhites boast four wins out of a possible five in the league; scoring 13 goals while sitting just behind Brighton and Man City as part of the division's top three attacking teams.

Certain Spurs players who never got a look-in under Conte, like Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, are now thriving as part of a new-look Postecoglou team.

Attacking midfielders Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil - who also weren't favoured by Conte - may soon come into the fold as well.

Tottenham have chalked up impressive victories over the likes of Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and Sheffield United since mid-August - with the latter result seriously testing their character.

The Blades took a shock lead against the run of play before very, very late goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski gifted Spurs a hard-fought 2-1 win on Saturday.

Who could leave Spurs?

Postecoglou appears to be finding a winning formula at N17 and his best Tottenham side is taking shape; meaning certain squad members could be facing the axe ahead of January.

Former superstar striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele have already left the club during Postecoglou's tenure.

It may only be a matter of time before another follow them out the Spurs door, with an update coming to light on Lo Celso's future.

The Argentine was linked with an exit in the summer window, and his departure is well and truly on the cards this winter. Postecoglou is actually a big fan of Lo Celso, as he admitted to the press recently.

"I’m really happy with Gio," said the Tottenham boss. "He’s been really good in training. You can see he’s a quality player and I think the way we play suits him. I’ve enjoyed working with him and I think he’s enjoying himself in terms of the football we want to play."

Despite this statement, a report from Spain has now claimed that Lo Celso has "made clear his desire" to leave Tottenham in the winter window. The player and his agents are apparently working on a transfer already. Lo Celso, for his part, has one specific destination in mind - Real Betis.

The 27-year-old apparently believes he will have far more opportunities returning to Spain with his former club.

How good is Giovani Lo Celso?

Lo Celso could still do a job for Tottenham, and we believe he could be hastily making a decision if the report is indeed true. Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, speaking to Super Deporte during the Argentine's 2022 loan spell at Villarreal, called him a "top player in the world".

"He gives us a plus as a team," said Rulli. "He helps us improve and I don’t discover anything by saying that he is a top player in the world. I know him well as a player and a person, so I hope he does very well."