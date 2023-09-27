Tottenham are reportedly pushing to sign a "new target" for Ange Postecoglou, with the north Londoners ready to spend an eight-figure fee on his transfer.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

In an effort to back his new manager, Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy sought to bring in seven major signings over the 2023 summer transfer window.

Indeed, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, assured defender Micky van de Ven, England midfield star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and Wales forward Brennan Johnson all signed for Spurs before deadline day on September 1.

It was quite the overhaul in north London, with former superstar striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele all moving in the opposite direction either on loan or permanently.

Postecoglou's side have enjoyed an absolutely exceptional start to the 2023/2024 Premier League season after these off-field deals, and Spurs still remain unbeaten after an entertaining 2-2 north London derby draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

They were forced to fight back for the draw on two occasions, as Cristian Romero's very unlucky deflected own goal gifted Arsenal a 1-0 lead on 26 minutes before captain Son Heung-min fired back just before half-time. Bukayo Saka's penalty restored the home side's lead, but only very briefly, with Son yet again equalising just moments afterwards.

It was an impressive display overall on hostile enemy territory and their performance was subject to real praise. Postecoglou, speaking to the media following Tottenham's encounter, had some kind words to say about his squad.

"They’ve come through that, going toe to toe with a top side," said Postecoglou.

"There's a real will and desire to become the team we want to be, which includes making sure that you're disciplined and you're buying into the team ethos and we had a really young team out there. Vic, that's his first derby, Destiny, van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan, they're all in their early twenties, Porro, even Kulusevski is only 23, so it was a young team but just super proud of the experienced players we did have in there.

"Romero was outstanding, Bissouma has been brilliant all year, Maddison, and Sonny was just on a different level, not just his goals, although they were outstanding, but his work rate, his work ethic was incredible."

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Still yet to lose a league game, it appears Spurs summer business has been proved spot on thus far, but reports suggest they failed in their pursuit of a second centre-back signing after van de Ven. They apparently mounted a late push to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, and could allegedly go back in for him this winter.

Now, however, there is apparently another player who Tottenham want to sign "as soon as possible"

The player in question is Juventus star Gleison Bremer, with a report from Spain now claiming Spurs are willing to spend more than £35 million on his capture for Postecoglou.

Levy and co are said to be looking for a "top central defender" next and Bremer fits the bill. It's added that the Brazilian is one of Postecoglou's personal "new targets" to reinforce his back-line.

Bremer made 30 league appearances for the Old Lady last season, standing out as one of their best-performers per 90 according to WhoScored. The centre-back has also been called "world class" by members of the press.