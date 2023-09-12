Tottenham Hotspur quite simply need a replacement for Harry Kane, with journalist Dean Jones sharing news on their transfer plans "once we get to 2024".

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy sought to bring in seven major signings over the latest window; securing deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson before September 1.

So far, a few of the aforementioned additions have absolutely thrived since donning the Tottenham jersey, with Maddison in particular being called one of the bargains of the summer and worth double his price tag already.

Postecoglou's side have begun 2023/2024 with real aplomb; winning three out of their opening four Premier League matches while remaining unbeaten. Their exploits have seen then climb to second in the table, just behind last season's imperious treble-winning Man City side.

Spurs have scored just as many goals as Pep Guardiola's men (11), with Postecoglou's brand of scintillating, attacking and all-out football seriously impressing on-lookers.

Nevertheless, it is believed that Tottenham actually didn't fulfill a few of their transfer goals during the summer; like the signing of another centre-back option alongside van de Ven.

They did chase a last minute deal for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, according to reports on deadline day, but a move couldn't quite come to fruition so late on.

Tottenham also didn't find an out-and-out replacement for ex-superstar Kane, who made a blockbuster move to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich just over a fortnight before the window shut.

Media sources claimed they were after the likes of Gift Orban, who has starred for Belgian side Gent over the past year, and had even been linked with France international Randal Kolo Muani before his move to Paris-Saint Germain.

Will Tottenham replace Kane?

The signing of Johnson from Nottingham Forest will apparently contribute towards Spurs replacing Kane's goal hauls-per-season; as part of Postecoglou's fluid, interchanging system.

However, the north Londoners may need to consider dipping back into the market for a class number nine of Kane's ilk.

Speaking to GiveMeSport this week, reporter Jones has some news on the matter, and he says the club "will sign a new striker once we get to 2024".

While there is little in regard to who this might be, the journalist has urged Tottenham to make a move for Brighton and Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson.

“I don't know what they will look for in a Kane replacement, but they would be silly not to be looking at Ferguson right now," said Jones.

"I know Manchester United have had an eye on Ferguson. I'm sure Chelsea will, too, given their recruitment policy. But Tottenham have to as well.

"They're going to have to sign another striker eventually. Son is good for now. With Richarlison, everything’s up in the air. They will sign a new striker once we get to 2024, and Ferguson has to be on the radar.”

Ferguson has been in exceptional form since the beginning of this campaign; scoring four goals in his opening four league matches.