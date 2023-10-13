There has been a suggestion that Tottenham are indeed candidates to sign one club's £200,000-per-week player for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Who could join Tottenham in January?

Reports in the press have named many potential signings for Spurs this winter window, despite the north Londoners enjoying an excellent start to the new season. Postecoglou's new-look Tottenham side have seriously impressed with an exciting brand of attacking football and are yet to taste defeat over their opening eight Premier League games. They're currently top of the table, having sealed precious victories at the expense of Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Liverpool and Luton Town.

However, there is a case to be made that Spurs lack real depth behind their in-form starting eleven. Centre-back duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have formed a brilliant partnership at the heart of Postecoglou's backline, but an injury or absence for either one could spell trouble with only Eric Dier there to provide an alternative option. As a result, the Lilywhites have been linked with moves for the likes of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could also depart in the winter window, due to a lack of chances under Postecoglou. This may have motivated rumoured interest in the likes of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher and even Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips. Striker Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich in the summer didn't result in Tottenham signing an out-and-out replacement, either, with both Brentford's Ivan Toney and Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy mentioned as possible targets for 2024.

Will Tottenham sign Harry Maguire?

Going back to defensive options, one player to have been linked in last transfer window is Man United defender Harry Maguire. Spurs transfer news on Maguire over the summer indicated that the club are real admirers of him, and targeted the ex-Leicester City star. The £200,000-per-week international (Salary Sport) has been through a torrid time at Old Trafford this last 12 months, but has been praised by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag on occasion.

"Definitely. I'm really happy with the progress that Harry is making in this moment," said ten Hag to the press in March.

"He's more dominant and dictating, he's taking more initiative on the training pitch and I think also in the Real Betis game, he showed leadership, especially in those aspects of initiative and dictating of the game."

Harry Maguire's style of play Likes to play long-balls Indirect set piece threat

Despite impressing in some games, the majority have arguably been lacklustre, and reports suggest that Maguire may well move on in an effort to resurrect his once excellent form. Journalist Charlie Wyett, who works as a News Editor for The Sun, suggested to the Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast this week that Tottenham could well be a destination for the Englishman. When asked if Maguire could end up at West Ham, Wyett said:

“Yeah, potentially. And I thought maybe even Newcastle to strengthen their squad, they have more games. I thought he’d be a good fit for Newcastle or maybe even Tottenham as well. He’s a good player, he gets a lot of stick with some of the rubbish he has to put up with."