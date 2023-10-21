Tottenham Hotspur are now thinking about selling a big name player in January, despite the belief he is currently happy in north London.

Spurs better without Harry Kane?

The arrival of former Celtic and Australia national team manager Ange Postecoglou in north London has brought with it a completely new lease of life for the club. Spurs return to action on Monday, when they face off against Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and supporters will be eager to see their newly-thrilling side in action once again. The Lilywhites currently sit top of the Premier League pile, winning six games from a possible eight over an unbeaten run and best start to a season since 1960/1961.

The sale of star striker and all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich for around £82 million according to their club chief Uli Hoeness, prompted real worry that Spurs would struggle without his presence up front. However, quite the opposite has happened, with Tottenham instead reinventing themselves under the very popular Postecoglou. Kane himself, speaking to the media recently, heaped praise on his former club for their real hot streak of early-season of form.

"I have made it clear my whole career I am a Tottenham fan and I would love to see Tottenham do well," he said at a press conference with England (via 90min).

"It's great to see. I think I've said before, the manager is doing great for them with the way they're playing. The fans are right behind the team and it's definitely what they needed after the last few years. I'll always keep an eye on Spurs and the Premier League. There is no other team in the Premier League I would want to win than Tottenham.

"I have to be respectful to Bayern Munich and of course, the fans know I will always have a soft spot for Spurs – there is no question about that. Of course, I hope [Tottenham] do as well as possible but my main attention is where I am now and trying to perform for Bayern."

Times are appearing very rosy at N17 right now, but according to a new report, Kane may be followed by another big name Spurs player out the door soon.

According to a report out of France this week, long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could well depart in January. Sharing a Lloris transfer update on his future at Tottenham, RMC Sport claim that the club are "considering" his departure in the winter window.

The 36-year-old, who hasn't played a single minute in all competitions for Postecoglou, is set to leave when his contract expires next summer, but Spurs may well opt to cut short his last year in north London. This is despite Lloris apparently being happy training with the club right now.

The France international legend, called "exemplary" by Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps, has made around 444 appearances in all competitions since joining from Lyon in 2012 (Transfermarkt).