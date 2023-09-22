Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could never use an "excellent" Spurs player again after a training incident this week.

Arsenal vs Tottenham

The Lilywhites are now gearing up for a crunch Premier League battle with north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Postecolgou's side enter the contest on a serious hot streak of form; having reigned victorious in four out of their last four top flight matches with wins over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and Sheffield United. Only Brighton and Man City have scored more top flight goals than Spurs have so far this campaign; with supporters watching a completely new-look Tottenham side take the league by storm.

Tottenham are yet to lose a single match and there is seemingly no better time to be heading into one of their biggest games of the season. Postecoglou, speaking to the media after his side's dramatic win over Sheffield United last weekend, urged fans not to temper their expectations and to simply enjoy the ride.

"No, no, no, let them go, let them go and enjoy it," said Postecoglou after their victory over the Blades. My role is not to burst people's bubbles. Let them get excited, let them get ahead of themselves. That's the beauty of being a supporter.

"They go through enough pain mate, you want to let them enjoy it. If they think we're going to be world beaters then great, that's up to us to match that expectation. Our supporters deserve to have some happiness and enjoy it any way they want to."

Mikel Arteta's side are on a similar run of form but have had to dig deep for a lot of their results, especially their wins over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Everton.

Tottenham team news

Spurs will be without the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil, who are all sidelined after various surgeries on long term injuries.

Young goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman is in the same boat, but perhaps the biggest loss is versatile winger Ivan Perisic, who suffered a complex ACL injury in training this week and is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Following the incident, journalist Dan Kilpatrick has suggested Postecoglou could never use the Croatian again, and he may well have played his last game for the club. Perisic's contract expires next summer, and if he isn't back in time, their clash against Sheffield United last Saturday could've been his final hurrah.

"What a blow for Perisic," wrote Kilpatrick on X in response to the news. "Might have played his last game in a Spurs shirt (contract is up next summer). He was excellent off the bench on Saturday, making both goals."

How good is Ivan Perisic?

Registering more assists than any other Spurs player last season, Perisic was a real asset for Postecoglou and the manager will be hoping he can fight his way back in time to play a role.

Antonio Conte, speaking last season, was effusive in his praise for the former Inter Milan and Wolfsburg star.

"It is very important we sign a player like Ivan Perisic because he can see the way to try to learn something from Ivan," said Conte on Sessegnon and Perisic last summer. We are talking about a real important player and top player. Sometimes it is good to bring a player in your team who is a bit over age but at the same time a good player with experience who can improve a young player in your squad.”