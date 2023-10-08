Tottenham are willing to green-light an exit for one of their squad members, and he's apparently already reached a verbal agreement with another club.

Which players have left Spurs?

Spurs let go of many players over the 2023 summer transfer window, either on loan or permanently, with star striker Harry Kane being the pick of the bunch after his multi-million-pound move to Bayern Munich. Kane has since gone on to thrive under Thomas Tuchel in Germany, and another high-earner in Tanguy Ndombele departed by signing for Galatasaray on a temporary deal. Davinson Sanchez left for the same club just after the British transfer window shut, while left-back Sergio Reguilon moved to Man United on loan before deadline day.

Harry Winks joined Championship side Leicester City for around £10 million and fan favourite winger Lucas Moura departed on a Bosman when his contract expired in late June. Joe Rodon and Djed Spence both signed for Leeds on temporary deals as well, with Japhet Tanganga joining Kane in the Bundesliga when he put pen to paper on a move to FC Augsburg.

Who will leave Tottenham?

Ange Postecoglou's high-flying Spurs have enjoyed a very promising start to the new season overall. New stars like James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are shining in place of the aforementioned bunch, but some casualties of Tottenham's brilliant beginning to 2023/24 remain.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was a mainstay in Antonio Conte's midfield at Spurs last season, scoring four goals and assisting five others in the league alone, but Postecoglou's new system has seen him relegated to the substitute's bench. The Dane is being linked with a move away from Tottenham as a result, while there have been rumours that Giovani Lo Celso could leave Spurs too.

Versatile Croatia legend Ivan Perisic, who recently succumbed to a season-threatening ACL injury, is another player who is apparently nearing the Spurs exit door. Indeed, the 34-year-old has reached an "agreement" with Hajduk Split to join them. That is according to Football Insider journalist Wayne Veysey, who says the Tottenham "star" is not expected to play for the club again.

The north London club are apparently willing to green-light his move in January and discussions are said to be advancing. Perisic's potential switch to the Croatian side was even discussed during talks to sign highly-rated defender, Luka Vuskovic, recently.

How good is Ivan Perisic?

He featured predominantly at left-back under Conte last season, registering more league assists than any other Tottenham player in the league with eight. The former Spurs boss, speaking after his ex-club signed Perisic last summer, heaped praise on him.

"It is very important we sign a player like Ivan Perisic," said Conte in 2022.

"We are talking about a real important player and top player. Sometimes it is good to bring a player in your team who is a bit over age but at the same time a good player with experience who can improve a young player in your squad."

For all the Croatian's qualities, Spurs have shone in Perisic's absence, having gone top of the Premier League after eight games following their recent win over Luton Town.