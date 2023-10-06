A "remarkable" player has decided the time is right to leave his current club, and Tottenham Hotspur are a possible destination for him.

Who have Tottenham signed?

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was backed with an array of major signings over the summer window, with Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy sealing deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, England star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, 20-year-old striker Alejo Veliz and former Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham have spent a grand total of around £214 million on new signings since the beginning of January this year, including permanent deals for both Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski from Sporting Lisbon and Juventus respectively. These investments are paying dividends for Postecoglou's side so far, as Tottenham currently sit pretty in second and just behind last season's treble-winners Man City.

Scoring 17 goals in the process, Maddison, Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma are currently standing out as Tottenham's arguable star players among other in-form members of the team. Tottenham next face off against struggling Luton Town on Saturday, and may well add to their impressive unbeaten streak just before they break for internationals.

Spurs transfer news

While their last summer window proved fruitful, there are certain areas of the squad they failed to shore up. Tottenham were after a second central defensive signing after van de Ven, and could well move again to sign another centre-back in the winter, according to recent reports. Spurs also didn't sign a like-for-like Harry Kane replacement, despite their rumoured interest in the likes of Gent striker Gift Orban.

Brentford star Ivan Toney is another player they admire, with reporter Pete O'Rourke sharing an update on his situation for Football Insider. He claims Toney has decided the time is right to leave Brentford, and Spurs are mentioned as one of the possible destinations for him in January.

Chelsea are another potential suitor, and it is claimed the Englishman could become one of the hottest properties in English football once he returns from a ban for alleged gambling breaches. Toney can return to action on January 17 once his ban is up, and he may well be one to watch after the new year.

How good is Ivan Toney?

The 27-year-old scored 20 league goals for Brentford last term, standing out as one of their star players, with manager Thomas Frank even slapping a £100 million valuation on his head earlier this year. Frank, speaking back in March, showed he takes that valuation seriously too, calling his player "remarkable" and amazing in "many, many aspects".

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank said. “The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable. I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."