TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor says one potential Tottenham signing could seal Ange Postecoglou a top four Premier League finish.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson all joined Spurs over the 2023 summer transfer window.

In a major N17 rebuild, ex-superstar striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele all moved elsewhere either on loan or permanently.

However, there are areas of the squad which Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy couldn't quite strengthen before deadline day; regardless of their best efforts.

Spurs had been weighing up a late bid for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, but the move ultimately failed to materialise, with Gent striker Gift Orban also linked towards the latter stages of this summer.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has also been tipped as a possible replacement by sections of the media, who claim Tottenham are one of the contenders for his signature alongside Arsenal and Chelsea.

Will Spurs sign a striker?

Postecoglou's side have enjoyed a rip-roaring start to this campaign; scoring 13 goals with only Brighton and Man City scoring more than them so far. That is without a recognised centre-forward, as Tottenham's fluid new system under Postecoglou has allowed the likes of Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and others thrive.

However, talkSPORT's Agbonlahor believes that Spurs simply must need a new centre-forward of Kane's ilk - and not doing so could cost them a top four place. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa striker has claimed Toney would be perfect - urging Spurs to get a deal done as soon as possible.

"If I’m Spurs, I’m wanting this done now," said Agbonlahor. "They should get it all done, agreed today – and then he comes in on 1 January and plays towards the end of the month.

“Spurs need an out-and-out striker. Johnson and Richarlison aren’t the answer, they are players who can fill in on the left and right. Toney is an outstanding player, and imagine the service he’d get – especially from Maddison.

“They’ve got to make sure this happens because look out there – who else is available? It could be what costs them top four in the end, not having a top striker.”

How good is Ivan Toney?

The Englishman bagged 20 league goals at Brentford last season before his ban for gambling breaches, with Bees boss Thomas Frank calling him a "remarkable" and "amazing" player.

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank said. “The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable.

“I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member.

“Ivan trains well and he’s clearly the number two striker in England, that’s proven by his goals and performances."