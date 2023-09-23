Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara has explained that Spurs have really missed out on signing a "fantastic" player for Ange Postecoglou.

Who have Tottenham signed in 2023?

Over the 2023 summer transfer window, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy moved to seal seven major signings in an effort to kickstart Postecoglou's era at the club.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson all put pen to paper on moves to north London before deadline day - giving them some real depth.

However, the Lilywhites were eventually forced to sell star striker Harry Kane, who put pen to paper on a move to German champions Bayern Munich.

Joining Kane out the exit door, either on permanent deals or temporary ones, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele sealed moves elsewhere.

Despite losing their superstar player, Spurs have started this new season with real aplomb and head into Sunday's north London derby on a serious hot streak.

Indeed, Postecoglou's men have won four out of their opening five Premier League matches and are yet to lose a game so far. Only high-flying Brighton and European champions Man City have scored more goals than them; highlighting Tottenham's exceptional form under their new manager.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Now, ahead of the January window, it is believed the likes of OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram are emerging as transfer targets - while Spurs could go back in for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly after late summer interest.

Despite their impressive start to 2023/2024, though, talkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara has claimed that Tottenham really missed out on one player this summer.

Indeed, the ex-Spurs midfielder claims his former side really should've moved for West Ham star James Ward-Prowse - who has since gone on to dazzle as one of the signings of the summer.

The Englishman has two goals and three assists to his name in the league so far, and practically won West Ham their Europa League opener against Backa Topola in midweek.

Ward-Prowse's two fairly late assists for Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek played a heavy hand in ensuring they weren't shocked at home by the Serbian minnows.

Speaking to talkSPORT, O'Hara says he wished Tottenham put pen to paper on his transfer.

“I think he’s fantastic, I really do. I wish Tottenham had signed him." said the pundit.

O'Hara added that Ward-Prowse is "so much more" than a dead-ball specialist.

"He’s so much more than that as a player, he gets labelled as a set-piece specialist, but genuinely, he’s got so much more to his game than people think.”

How good is James Ward-Prowse?

The 28-year-old has also been lavished with praise by fellow pundit Micah Richards, who told The Rest is Football podcast this week that Ward-Prowse needs more credit.

“I’ve banged on about Ward-Prowse now for so long and nobody was taking me seriously," Richards said (via TBR).

"I was literally saying, he’s in a struggling team that don’t have a style of play and once he goes somewhere where he can express himself more, he’s got more than just taking free-kicks. He’s a comfortable footballer.

“When he’s played for England he’s not really took his chance so everyone sort of questions is he good enough for the highest level. But he is. He’s an amazing player. And he works hard, he can sit deep, also play further forward. I just love him. He’s been my signing of the season so far."