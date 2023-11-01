Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could reunite with a "sensational" former player of his at Spurs, according to a report this week.

Spurs January transfer rumours

The Lilywhites are currently baffling on-lookers with their exceptional early-season form. After arriving from Celtic in June, Postecoglou has gone to enjoy the best start made by a new manager in Premier League history. Winning eight from a possible 10 in the top flight, Spurs are yet to suffer defeat; clinching impressive results against the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool along the way.

However, Tottenham's arguable lack of depth behind their traditional starting eleven has prompted reports of potential new arrivals in January. Both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have shone at the heart of Postecoglou's backline, but there is currently little cover behind them.

The out-of-favour Eric Dier stands out as Spurs' only senior alternative to Romero and van de Ven, with Tottenham interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea as a result (TEAMtalk). Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly is a target for Spurs as well, and Postecoglou reportedly wants to sign a left-wing alternative to Dejan Kulusevski.

Indeed, Tottenham could make a move for Jota in this regard - a player Postecoglou knows very well from his time at Celtic. There have been reports that Jota is keen to join Spurs and leave current club Al-Ittihad, but the Portuguese isn't the only familiar face who may well end up at N17.

O'Riley to Spurs is "on the cards"

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, who has enjoyed an exceptional SPFL campaign to date, is now attracting interest from Spurs and Postecoglou. The 22-year-old has scored six goals and bagged a further two assists in ten Scottish top flight appearances, with clubs from down south now taking notice.

Chief among them are Tottenham and West Ham, and it is believed O'Riley could join Spurs and reunite with his former boss Postecoglou, according to TEAMtalk. The north Londoners are keeping a watchful eye on the Englishman and a potential switch is "on the cards". The report also describes O'Riley as having a "sensational" season right now.

"I like him a lot. I think he is a really intelligent footballer," said Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers on O'Riley and his form over 2023/2024.

"He is a top professional. He prepares his body well and he prepares his life well. He wants to do well. He sets his standards high every day to be better. When I looked at his numbers and everything else I think I said to him you need to score more goals as he didn't do it enough.

"He was a bit like Jamesie Forrest when I first came into the club. He didn't score enough for the talent they had and I was looking at Matt from last season and his first goal was in February. You can't have that talent and be waiting that long. It is all about arriving in the areas and finding composure to finish. I really like him."