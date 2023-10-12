Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly has a new transfer "priority" for the January window as Tottenham consider a "surprise" move.

Who are Spurs signing in January?

The north Londoners couldn't have wished for a better start to this Premier League season under their new manager. Postecoglou has both guided Tottenham to the division's summit and implemented an exciting, expansive style of football in stark contrast to what supporters have been used to in recent years. Spurs are being rewarded for their more attack-minded approach to games, as well as a grit and determination to grind out results at the last.

Tottenham have been forced on more than one occasion to dig deep for results, perhaps most notably against the likes of Sheffield United and Luton Town. While Spurs fans are in dreamland over their side's form right now, reports have suggested that they could still have a busy January transfer window. Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba have all been linked with moves to N17 mid-season. Spurs are apparently after another centre-back to provide strength in depth for Postecoglou, as an injury to either one of Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven could spell real trouble.

Both defenders have been pivotal for Tottenham's early-season success, while it is also believed that Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu and Al-Ittihad forward Jota are targets to gift Postecoglou further attacking options.

Indeed, the latter player is one who Postecoglou knows well from his time at Celtic, with the Australian heaping praise on Jota during his Parkhead tenure. Recent Jota transfer news has stated that he could well leave Al-Ittihad, with Tottenham being a very possible destination. Now, a fresh Jota transfer update says Postecoglou has a new transfer "priority" at Spurs.

According to CaughtOffside, the Tottenham boss has now put strengthening the left-wing position at the very top of his to-do list for January. As a result of this, chairman Daniel Levy and co are apparently "considering" what they call a "surprise raid" on Al-Ittihad for Jota. The 24-year-old was incredible under Postecoglou north of the border, playing a major role in their array of trophy successes.

Jota's strengths Jota's weaknesses Passing Aerial duels Through balls Key passes Long shots Finishing Dribbling Crossing Holding on to the ball

Pundit Alan Hutton, speaking to Football Insider last year, called him an "exciting" player to watch.

"Jota's only 23-years-old, he's still developing," explained Hutton.

"He's probably only going to get better, I think he can get better. What he's done this season has been incredible, for him to come from his parent club, where he's not really been playing. Benfica are a big club in their own right but to come to another club where there's a lot of pressure, to perform at such a young age, he's stood up to that task.

“Jota's that player fans want to see. He's exciting, he takes people on, he makes things happen, he scores goals and ticks all the boxes."