Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is personally eyeing an "exciting" player, and the man in question is keen on joining him too.

Spurs transfer news

Spurs have started this Premier League season with real aplomb, as both supporters and Postecoglou's squad seriously take to their new head coach who's becoming more and more popular with each passing game. The Lilywhites have won five out of a possible seven league matches so far this term, scoring 17 goals in the process, with only Newcastle, Brighton and Aston Villa scoring more than them.

The likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, previously outcasts under Conte, are now dazzling under Postecoglou as part of a new-look Spurs side who are back to playing an attack-minded, expansive brand of football. Summer signings like James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have also thrived for the Australian, especially the latter, who's scored two goals and assisted four others while starting every single 90 so far.

However, their success could be thwarted by potential injuries to star players, as Tottenham are pretty short defensively and in other areas of the field. Spurs reportedly have a few top targets in mind to provide back up behind both van de Ven and Cristian Romero, and it is believed they could add to their forward ranks with a replacement for Harry Kane in 2024.

Who could Spurs sign?

Postecoglou's fluid Spurs frontline has coped very well without the presence of a number nine llke Kane, with new club captain Son Heung-min dazzling in a more central role. Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison (in parts), Maddison, Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson are also fruitful options in the attacking areas, yet a new report has suggested that Tottenham could strengthen further forward by potentially signing Jota from Al-Ittihad.

The former Celtic star, who worked with Postecoglou at Parkhead for two years, is a player the Lilywhites head coach knows very well. According to 90min, Tottenham's manager is personally keen to bring Jota to N17, and the feeling is mutual. The Portuguese would "ultimately love" to link up with his old boss at Spurs, which gives Tottenham a slight edge in the race ahead of other suitors.

Pundit Alan Hutton, commenting on the player last summer, called Jota an "exciting" and "incredible" player.

"Jota's only 23-years-old, he's still developing," explained Hutton to Football Insider. "He's probably only going to get better, I think he can get better. What he's done this season has been incredible, for him to come from his parent club, where he's not really been playing. Benfica are a big club in their own right but to come to another club where there's a lot of pressure, to perform at such a young age, he's stood up to that task.

“Jota's that player fans want to see. He's exciting, he takes people on, he makes things happen, he scores goals and ticks all the boxes."