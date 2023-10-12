Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be "very keen" on what one high-earning player could offer them as they eye up a January move to sign him.

Who will Spurs sign in January?

Spurs will be boosted by the confirmed appointment of new technical director Johan Lange on November 1, with the Aston Villa chief coming in to replace ex-director Fabio Paratici and is to work under new Chief Football Officer Scott Munn. Ange Postecoglou's arrival has already rejuvenated Tottenham following the departure of ex-boss Antonio Conte earlier this year, with table-topping Spurs currently sitting first in the Premier League standings.

The Lilywhites have won six out a possible eight games so far this season, all while displaying their free-flow, attack-minded style of "Ange-ball" to thrilled supporters. However, that isn't to say they won't be busy in the January transfer window. Tottenham fans could see another central defender come in as back up for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, especially considering Eric Dier currently isn't favoured and looks likely to leave next year when his contract expires next year. Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba have all been linked with moves to N17.

Meanwhile, new strikers like Santiago Gimenez and a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been mooted as possibilities also. Speaking of successors for Hojbjerg, one very interesting name is being reported this week.

Kalvin Phillips transfer news

Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has found life increasingly difficult at Eastlands since his multi-million pound move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022, is set to find game time even more limited when Rodri returns from suspension after the international break. The England international, despite not being given many opportunities, has been praised by Pep Guardiola this season.

“He played really good today," said Guardiola after City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest recently. "For the type of game that we needed, defensively and keeping the ball and run, he was amazing. I’m so pleased for him because he’s an incredible guy, never one bad face when he didn’t play the minutes."

Football Transfers, sharing the latest update on Kalvin Phillips and his future at City, say Tottenham are "very keen" on signing the £150,000-per-week midfielder (SpotRac). Spurs are admirers alongside the likes of Everton and Newcastle, and a move for Phillips is intriguing for Tottenham given the possibility he could rekindle his Leeds form. It's added that he is "likely" to leave Manchester.

Former Leeds midfielder Andrew Hughes, speaking to The Athletic, once called him a "very special" player, saying:

"He’s one-paced but he’s made that work for him and, in the end, it doesn’t matter. I’ve been lucky enough to watch training at Leeds and you see it with the midfielders — out early before the main sessions and making sure whichever team they’re going to be playing, they know where to take the ball and where to pass the ball. It’s about intelligence.

"The only way to get someone who can cover and do the same job perfectly is to spend £50 million, at least, that’s what a player like him costs. Rather than talking about how other players match up, you just have to accept he’s very special.”