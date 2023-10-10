Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is said to be personally eyeing a league's star player for his Spurs ranks in the new year.

Who could Spurs sign in January?

Spurs supporters must be in dreamland following their side's exceptional start to this Premier League season. The north Londoners maintained their unbeaten start with a 1-0 victory over Luton Town last Saturday, a result which also makes it six wins from a possible eight in the top flight. They were forced to dig deep for yet another three points, though, with midfield ace Yves Bissouma being sent off midway through the match.

A goal from summer signing Micky van de Ven was eventually enough to nick a great result for Postecoglou, who went on to reveal that Tottenham players are determined to "change the destiny of this club". Here's nearly every word Postecoglou said on the changing landscape at Spurs:

"I don't think it is fair to compare to last season, and speak about what happened then. It is all credit to the players, the way they have bought into what we are trying to do," Postecoglou told TNT Sports (via Reuters).

"We are really tight as a group, which you see because not only are we winning games, but apart from the football, which has been good, the resilience we have shown has been great. The players want to change the destiny of this club and that is what they are trying to do on the pitch."

Tottenham have been helped by the imperious form of summer signings like van de Ven and James Maddison, but the latest Spurs transfer rumours claim they wish to sign another central defender and potential Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January.

The likes of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and Chelsea star Conor Gallagher have been linked with moves to north London, with a report from Turkey now claiming they're after one of the Super Lig's star players.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu transfer news

Indeed, Tottenham are apparently big fans of Galatasaray star Kerem Akturkoglu, who lead the Turkish top flight for assists last season. The left-winger has gone on to score three goals and register four assists already this campaign, something which may have alerted Postecoglou. Turkiye Newspaper, as relayed by Sabah, shared this latest Tottenham transfer news on Monday.

Postecoglou personally "wants Kerem for the left wing transfer" as he considers Son Heung-min a more central striker. The Spurs manager had observers running the rule over Akturkoglu during Galatasaray's Champions League win over Man United this time last week, where he even grabbed a goal during their shock 3-2 victory at Old Trafford. Postecoglou's scouts were apparently left impressed by his performance, and as a result, they're continuing to follow him very closely as his club are apparently certain to cash in on their star man.

Aktürkoglu strengths Aktürkoglu weaknesses Key passes Holding onto the ball Through balls Defensive contribution Finishing Crossing Long shots

Spurs stars Son, Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have thrived as part of Postecoglou's new-look forward line, but perhaps a move for Akturkoglu would provide even more strength in depth.