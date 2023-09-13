A report this week has shed light on Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou's growing influence as transfer news comes out of Spurs.

Who have Tottenham signed this summer?

Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy, before the arrival of Chief Football Officer Scott Munn, moved to bring in seven major summer signings after appointing Postecoglou in June.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson all put pen to paper on moves to north London before the September 1 deadline.

Meanwhile. former superstar striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele all moved elsewhere either on loan or permanently.

Postecoglou's new-look Premier League squad has taken some shape and reports in the past fortnight have suggested they're setting January plans in motion already.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Tottenham were reported to be after a second centre-back over the summer, coming after their signing of van de Ven, but a late move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly ultimately failed to materialise.

It is claimed that the north Londoners will be back in for Kelly this winter, while journalist Dean Jones has also said that will sign an out-and-out replacement for Kane "once we get to 2024".

"I don't know what they will look for in a Kane replacement, but they would be silly not to be looking at Ferguson right now," said Jones to GiveMeSport this week.

"I know Manchester United have had an eye on Ferguson. I'm sure Chelsea will, too, given their recruitment policy. But Tottenham have to as well.

"They're going to have to sign another striker eventually. Son is good for now. With Richarlison, everything’s up in the air. They will sign a new striker once we get to 2024."

It will be interesting to see who Spurs bring through the door next year, but according to recent reports, they've already made an out-of-window signing.

Indeed, Croatian defensive starlet Luka Vuskovic has apparently signed for Tottenham with journalist Fabrizio Romano giving his famous "here we go" to the move.

The 16-year-old, who is an extremely highly-rated young defender from Hadjuk Split, is set to make the move to N17 in 2025 once he turns 18.

Called an "absolute unit" for his age by members of the English press, Vuskovic has also been billed as a "really exciting" capture by The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella.

Now, a report by Italian media outlet Calciomercato has shed some light on his transfer, with Spurs boss Postecoglou playing a huge role.

It is believed the 58-year-old personally "convinced" Vuskovic to join Tottenham, who they say will be the "next big signing for Spurs".

The club beat Man City, Paris-Saint Germain and AC Milan to his signature, according to this report; highlighting Postecoglou's growing influence both on and off the field.

Vuskovic will apparently cost around £12.5 million, making him Hadjuk Split's most expensive transfer of all time ahead of former record holder Nikola Vlasic.

Postecoglou has been a long time fan of the player, apparently, and even had his eye on the defender during his Celtic tenure.