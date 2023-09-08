Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to offload another player following the departures of both Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele to Galatasaray, with news coming to light on Maksim Paskotsi.

Who has left Spurs this summer?

Ange Postecoglou has managed to seriously trim his squad over the last month or so.

The Lilywhites head coach gave the green-light for Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett to depart either on loan or permanently over the summer transfer window.

Perhaps the most painful one to take was star striker Harry Kane's multi-million pound move to Bayern Munich, with concerns then beginning to surround Tottenham's perceived lack of firepower without the Englishman.

However, the north Londoners, if anything, have thrived in Kane's absence as Postecoglou reshapes the squad to play his exciting, electric brand of "Ange-ball".

Spurs sealed impressive Premier League wins over Man United, Bournemouth and Burnley prior to the international break; scoring nine goals in the process while putting the Kane era truly behind them.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy also managed to rid the club of both defender Sanchez, who joined Galatasaray on a permanent deal, and Ndombele to the same side on loan.

The latter player's situation in particular was a "very strange" one, according to journalist Dean Jones, who told GiveMeSport that Ndombele simply had to go.

"The Ndombele situation has been very strange," said Jones.

"He should be one of the Premier League's top midfielders, but he's never managed to grasp the opportunities. In the end, I am told that Tottenham were desperate to get him out the door.

"He was given another fresh opportunity this summer by Ange Postecoglou to prove his worth and show he could have a future at the club but he didn’t impress and they just didn't have room for passengers, so he had to be moved on."

Speculation still surrounds the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who failed to seal a move away before September 1, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as the Turkish window remains open.

Postecoglou's era has arrived in rip-roaring fashion and there are other squad members, like centre-back Eric Dier, who face very uncertain futures under the Australian.

It will be interesting to see which senior players follow Sanchez and Ndombele out the door.

As per Spurs themselves, there has indeed been another under-the-radar departure, with 20-year-old Makisim Paskotsi now joining Swiss side Grasshoppers.

The Estonia international has signed for them on a permanent transfer; leaving the club for good despite some early praise for his sky-high potential.

Paskotsi did indeed feature for the first team in parts, making his debut against Pacos de Ferreira in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off tie in 2021.

What's been said about Maksim Paskotsi?

The defender just couldn't get a look-in often enough at Spurs, despite pundit John Wenham previously raving over his potential.

“He came in and instantly made an impression for the Under 18s," Wenham told Football Insider in 2021.

“He scored five goals in a very short space of time as a centre back, three of which were volleys. We are talking about a very technical player and he got a call up to the Estonia national side last season due to a COVID outbreak.

“Remarkably, he has kept his place in that setup and he is on six caps as an 18-year-old.

“People may not think much of Estonia but they have had some decent results. They beat Finland and Belarus and they came away from Wales with a very creditable draw."