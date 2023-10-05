Tottenham Hotspur will be without another injured Spurs star against Luton Town this weekend amid the serious blow to winger Manor Solomon.

Luton Town vs Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou's high-flying Lilywhites side travel to take on Luton this Saturday, which will mark their final Premier League game before another international break commences. Both sides are currently at opposite ends of the spectrum, with Tottenham currently loving life under their new head coach after a brilliant start to the season.

Spurs have won five out of a possible seven league matches under Postecoglou; scoring 17 goals and even matching last season's treble-winners Man City in that regard. Victories over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley, Sheffield United and Liverpool have displayed both Tottenham's newly-found winner's mentality and exciting style of 'Ange-ball'.

Meanwhile, Rob Edwards' struggling Luton side have won just once so far, losing five and drawing another - with only Bournemouth and Sheffield United scoring less goals than the Hatters. They've been widely tipped to go straight back down to the Championship after securing promotion via the play-offs last term, and it's highly likely this will be another routine win for Postecoglou's in-form Spurs.

Spurs team news

The north Londoners currently have Ivan Perisic out through injury and he is likely to miss the majority of the campaign, with the Croatian suffering a complex ACL problem in training recently. The issue required surgery and Perisic is now set to undergo rehabilitation.

Rodrigo Bentancur is another long-term absentee after his own ACL problem earlier this year, while the likes of Bryan Gil, Alfie Whiteman, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon have also been on the treatment table recently. Solomon, who is expected to be out for at least two months after a serious knee injury this week, can now be added to that list of absentees as well.

To make matters worse, according to journalist Charlie Eccleshare of The Athletic, Postecoglou will be without Brennan Johnson for their clash against Luton this weekend as he still hasn't recovered from a hamstring problem, which kept him out of Spurs' win over Liverpool. Johnson also didn't get the nod for Wales' Euro 2024 qualifiers as a result, with Postecoglou set to offer an update on Friday.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

The winger has started just once for Spurs this season but there is reportedly hope within the club that he'll become an "important" player for them. Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, speaking during the last international break, offered a glowing assessment of his international teammate.

"He's an unbelievable talent and has shown over the last year or so at Forest what he's capable of doing," said Ramsey.

"Hopefully he can take another step going forward, and hopefully for Wales he can be a main part of that for many years to come. He has so much ability, it's about us now just linking him and getting our front three really firing, playing together, giving each other opportunities and asking questions of the opposition."