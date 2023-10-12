Tottenham Hotspur apparently have a truly devastating unseen teenager in their ranks, and he can glide past opponents "as if they are not there".

Spurs academy news

Spurs and manager Ange Postecoglou could well turn to their academy for injections of quality when need be, as there apparently a good few turning heads right now. The likes of Alfie Dorrington, a commanding central defender who was born in Enfield, and centre-forward Jamie Donley are seriously impressing Tottenham's head coach. The academy duo were recently subject to great praise from the Spurs boss, who told members of the media:

“With the young guys like Jamie, he’s been doing really well with the U21s consistently. Jamie and Alfie Dorrington have really stood out and that’s why they’ve been training with us" said Postecoglou to football.london.

“They’ve got to keep working and it doesn’t mean they’re ahead in the pecking order of people like Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett who are out on loan. I’ve been really pleased with Jamie and Alfie though, they’ve been working well.”

Meanwhile, Spurs have a good few promising young talents currently trying to make a name for themselves away from north London, Dane Scarlett, who was once compared to Marcus Rashford by Jose Mourinho, is attempting to impress at Ipswich Town while Alfie Devine is out on loan at Port Vale.

Who is Mikey Moore?

Tottenham talent Mikey Moore, who signed a new contract earlier this year, is unseen by fans and yet to make his senior debut for the club. However, the club were apparently desperate to tie down the 16-year-old versatile attacker, at least according to Football Insider pundit John Wenham.

“Tottenham are trying to tie him down to a long-term deal," said Wenham earlier this year. "We can only do so much, we are involving him in everything that we can. He’s started in the Youth Champions League and the Under 18s’ League this season. I get the indication that he will stay and the club are doing everything to make sure that happens.”

This perhaps indicates just how highly-rated Moore is at Spurs, with a report by The Guardian and journalist Dave Hytner now naming him as one of "the best" talents in England. Sharing profile on the forward, who is best on the left wing, in their yearly Next Generation piece, Hytner shared just what supporters can expect from Moore if he breaks his way into Tottenham's plans soon.

"The Under-17 Premier League Cup final against Nottingham Forest in April was streamed on the club’s TV channel and a large viewership saw Moore score twice in a 5-1 win," wrote Hytner.

"The first a mazy dribble and finish. He does this a lot. Moore has many qualities but he really quickens the pulse when he runs at opponents, gliding past them as if they are not there. Later that month, Moore would make his under-21 debut for Spurs – aged 15 – becoming the youngest player in the modern era to appear for them at that level."

He stands out as a very exciting player, bagging three goals and two assists over four league appearances for Tottenham's Under-18s already this season.