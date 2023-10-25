Tottenham Hotspur transfer chiefs are reported to have their eyes on one division's "breakout star" who's been described as "key" for his club.

Will Spurs sign anyone in January?

Ange Postecoglou has officially overseen the best start made to a season by any new manager in Premier League history, emphasising the incredible work he has done since arriving from Scottish champions Celtic in June. Spurs' seven wins from a possible nine games is just that, but the Australian has also implemented a newly-exciting style of football which is very pleasing on the eye.

However, there could be a concern over a lack of depth behind Postecoglou's traditional starting eleven. Both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have stood out as pivotal members of Spurs' team, but an injury to either one would leave Tottenham reliant on outcast Eric Dier to come in, or youngster Ashley Phillips after his summer move from Blackburn.

As a result, there have been reports that the north Londoners are targeting the likes of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba and Chelsea man Trevoh Chalobah. As well as in defence, there have been suggestions that a new attacker could come in, with the likes of Al-Ittihad winger Jota and Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy linked.

Recently, it was suggested that one of Postecoglou's transfer priorities is signing an alternative to Dejan Kulusevski and cover for the Swede out wide. Jota is apparently on the list, but according to a new report from 90min this week, another option could be Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

The 21-year-old has stood out as one of the finest young wingers in Europe recently, even being called one of La Liga's "breakout stars" by journalist Zach Lowy. He's also been described as a "key asset" for Athletic by 90min, who shared a transfer update on Williams concerning Tottenham. It is now believed Spurs are eyeing up a move for the Spaniard, and have already "checked in" on him and his situation. Williams' contract is set to expire next summer as things stand, meaning he could leave for free in 2024.

As well as Spurs, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all registering their interest in the attacker who could well be an astute Bosman transfer if he doesn't renew. According to WhoScored, Williams has ranked as one of Athletic's best-performing players by average match rating this season; starting seven La Liga matches so far while registering two assists in that time.

Nico Williams style of play Likes to dribble Likes to cross Likes to play short passes

His brother, Inaki Williams, has also heaped praise on the rising star; hailing his "incredible" fitness level.

"[Nico] is a great player, he is in incredible shape and I think he can give a lot to Spain. He has shown it by giving Morata a good pass and I am very happy for him.”