Ange Postecoglou has now heaped praise on a very hard-working young star at Tottenham.

Spurs fixtures and results

The north Londoners look a completely transformed side after the departure of Antonio Conte earlier this year. Postecoglou was appointed to replace the Italian, and while doubts surrounded his appointment initially, it's safe to say the former Celtic boss is putting them all to rest.

Spurs have already won eight Premier League games out of a possible 10 so far this season, remaining unbeaten in that time over the best start ever made by a new manager in the division. The Lilywhites have beaten Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Liverpool, Luton Town, Fulham and Crystal Palace, drawing 2-2 against both Arsenal and Brentford.

This series of impressive results could be bettered against Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea on Monday, and if they were to inflict more pain on their ex-boss, it would be hard to not get excited over the prospect of a Champions League qualification place at least. James Maddison and Son Heung-min have been praised for their deadly new partnership in the attacking areas, while both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr stand out as unlikely beneficiaries of Postecoglou's new set-up.

Ange praises hardworking Sarr

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's home clash against Chelsea, Spurs' manager held some real praise for Sarr who he says is very hardworking. The 21-year-old youngster has partnered Bissouma regularly in midfield after previously being outcasts under Conte, with Postecoglou now suggesting the sky is the limit for him. Indeed, the midfielder's versatility is also a big plus point, as the Tottenham boss points out just how "enormous" Sarr has been.

"The good thing is that he can run and play all three at once. I think with Pape when you consider his age, it is just his ability to embrace the challenge of playing in a midfield role, particularly for us when it is quite multi-functional in terms of what's needed from him," said Postecoglou on Sarr to the media (via football.london).

"He has this great capacity, for him it's a great strength to just run and provide energy in all different areas. I think just having him there helps because sometimes he is a six, sometimes he is an eight, sometimes he's a 10, sometimes he's a full-back and he does all that with ease, which is not easy to do because it does require some real energy and a really strong work ethic.

"I think as he gets more experienced he'll refine some areas of his game. Sometimes his decision-making is a little rushed but geez, for where he's at in his career, what's providing for us is enormous at the moment."

The Senegal international, according to WhoScored, ranks among Spurs' top ten best-performing players per 90 and has played every single match of their league campaign. Bagging a goal and assist to boot this term, his transformation has been truly brilliant. An FC Metz player just two seasons ago, Sarr is now an established member of Postecoglou's table-topping Tottenham.