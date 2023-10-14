A European club chief is now considering the termination of one player's contract so he can sign a "precocious talent" from Tottenham.

Tottenham's form under Ange

Ange Postecoglou is currently leading Spurs through their best-ever start to a Premier League season, and best overall since they won a domestic double in 1960/1961. The high-flying north Londoners are yet to suffer a single defeat in the top flight this season, winning six out of a possible eight league games. The likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have found a new lease of life under Postecoglou after being largely ignored by former Spurs boss Antonio Conte. The pair now start nearly every game as Tottenham's dual midfield pivot in front of the back four, while the likes of Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski are back to their best and thriving as well.

Micky van de Ven, after signing from Wolfsburg in the summer, has also formed a solid partnership with Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham's backline. The likes of James Maddison, Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie have impressed, too, with many of Spurs' starting XI playing their part. Speaking after a recent 2-2 draw away to title contenders and north London rivals Arsenal, Postecoglou hailed the will and desire of his players to improve as a team.

"There's a real will and desire to become the team we want to be, which includes making sure that you're disciplined and you're buying into the team ethos and we had a really young team out there. Vic, that's his first derby, Destiny, van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan, they're all in their early twenties, Porro, even Kulusevski is only 23, so it was a young team but just super proud of the experienced players we did have in there.

"Romero was outstanding, Bissouma has been brilliant all year, Maddison, and Sonny was just on a different level, not just his goals, although they were outstanding, but his work rate, his work ethic was incredible."

Who could leave Spurs?

While Spurs' starters are seriously doing a job for Postecoglou, the same cannot be said for some unfortunate casualties of the Australian's tenure in charge. The likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier, despite being favoured by Conte, are now on the periphery of Spurs' first team. As a result, they've been linked with moves away recently, with a report by Quotidiano Sportivo sharing a transfer update on Hojbjerg.

It is believed that Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is very keen on the Denmark international, so much so that he's willing to cancel Paul Pogba's contract - amid his doping scandal - and replace him with Hojbjerg. The outlet calls Tottenham's midfielder a "precocious talent", having risen through the ranks at various clubs in Germany before making a name for himself on the British Isles.

Spurs' asking price for Hojbjerg will be around the £26 million mark, and given Giuntoli is willing to terminate Pogba's deal to fund a possible move, it would appear that Juventus are serious about their interest in the Tottenham man.