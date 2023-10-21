Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could now turn to a member of the Spurs squad who is yet to start a single Premier League game this season.

Tottenham vs Fulham preview

The north Londoners, after what seemed like a long international break, return to action against Fulham on Monday as Postecoglou looks to build upon his side's phenomenal start to the campaign. Winning six out of a possible eight league matches so far, remaining unbeaten in that time, this has been Tottenham's most promising early-season beginning since their domestic-double win in 1961.

Spurs haven't looked back since deciding to sell club legend and all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer window, having reinvented themselves as more of a fluid, offensive-looking side with plenty more attacking outlets throughout the team. Postecoglou, speaking ahead of Tottenham vs Fulham, said the international break has been fruitful one for the club.

"It's been a pretty positive international break for us," said the Australian.

"In terms of availability I'll address the international players first. Everyone is kind of back and medical reports seem to be good so no real issues around the guys from a fitness perspective. Also, we got a couple of senior debuts with Destiny and Micky getting some runs in there in terms of playing for their national team. It was a good break.

"Gio Lo Celso played for Argentina as well which was great, so those guys all came through it well. With Brennan he's has had a good, solid couple of weeks of training which is good for him with the guys who have been left alongside Bentancur, Gil. They're all good. Monday night helps us in terms of that respect. All the international players should be available and Brennan we'll see how he goes in the next couple of days."

Tottenham vs Fulham predicted XI

Bearing in mind the current state of Spurs' squad for injuries and suspensions, we believe it will be a largely unchanged side from their last game - a 1-0 win away to Luton Town. Star midfielder Yves Bissouma will be forced to sit this one off through suspension, however, after being handed a second yellow card and subsequent red at Kenilworth Road.

The Mali international will be a big, big miss; but Postecoglou has now suggested that he has a "ready-made" replacement in exit-linked fringe star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Tottenham's head coach, who is yet to start the Dane in a league match this season, says Hojbjerg may well come in against Fulham.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg strengths Passing Through balls Concentration Ball interception

"With Bissouma missing out this game, we had to adjust without him at Luton which I thought we did awfully well with 10 men," said Postecoglou to the press.

"We've got some options, certainly Pierre is a ready-made replacement, he's been training really hard, he's obviously probably wanted to be playing more because he's pretty much been a constant for the last two/three years. But when he has come on for us he's done really well, for me he's the logical one to come in but we've got a couple of sessions to go."