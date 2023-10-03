One Tottenham star is reportedly "very disappointed" with Spurs and is "open" to leaving, with one big club "ready" to seize an opportunity to sign him.

Latest Tottenham news

Ange Postecoglou's latest victory was one of last gasp drama and controversy, but it keeps his side's early-season momentum intact as the Lilywhites continue to clinch win after win. Spurs beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with Son Heung-min's tap-in and an added time own goal from Joel Matip cancelling out Cody Gakpo's swivel finish.

Luis Diaz wrongly had a goal disallowed though, with Jurgen Klopp's men also having two men sent off. Regardless, the result has come another big boost for Postecoglou's side who remain unbeaten over their opening seven Premier League games. They've passed their biggest tests against the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in the last fortnight, with Postecoglou hailing his side's growing spirit.

“It wasn’t an easy game for us, we knew it wouldn’t be, and even in the circumstances, we had some unique challenges," said the Australian.

"For some of these guys, this will be the first time they’ve faced that type of scenario, and for the most part, we handled it okay. Again, getting that late winner helps build the belief and spirit in the group. The thing about Liverpool, even with 10 men, they are equally as dangerous because the game plan is the same, they play on mistakes, they have world-class players up front who can hurt you. I thought the second half was better because we stayed a bit calmer, maintained our pressure in the wide areas and got our reward.”

Spurs take on newly-promoted Luton Town this Saturday lunchtime before another international break, and an expected win there could add to one of their most impressive ever starts to a domestic campaign.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Postecoglou's first team could be strengthened further this January, as reports suggest that Tottenham want to add a second central defensive signing after bringing in Micky van de Ven over the summer. Spurs squad members could also depart, a list reportedly including the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Ivan Perisic.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is no exception despite being a Spurs mainstay over the last few years, before Postecoglou's arrival anyway, and there has been an update on his future. According to Italian news site Calciomercato, things have turned sour between the club and Hojbjerg.

Indeed, the Dane is "very disappointed" with Spurs over how he's been treated by Postecoglou, and even "feels betrayed" by Tottenham - a club he loved so much. As a result, he is "open" to leaving the club, with Serie A giants Juventus named as a suitor. The Old Lady's manager and sporting director really like Hojbjerg, and are "ready to seize any opportunity" for his transfer.

The former Southampton star was a lynchpin under Antonio Conte last term, scoring four goals and registering five assists in the top flight. Members of the media also called him "sensational".