It has been reported that a "phenomenal" Tottenham Hotspur player is now "at odds" with the club, and he is currently working to leave.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Despite the signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, assured defender Micky van de Ven, England midfield star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and Wales forward Brennan Johnson over the summer transfer window, Lilywhites bosses apparently have their eyes on January.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has seriously impressed over his first six Premier League matches as manager, with his side currently boasting an early-season unbeaten streak. Indeed, the north Londoners have won four out of their opening six league games and stand out as one of the division's highest-scoring sides. Next up, Tottenham battle fellow high-flyers Liverpool on home turf tomorrow - a match which is shaping up to be a very interesting encounter.

However, their success on the field could well be hampered by potential injuries to star players. A scare surrounding Maddison this week highlights this in particular, and you could argue there are few options behind fellow summer signing van de Ven if the defender were to be sidelined. Potentially as a result, chairman Daniel Levy and new Chief Football Officer Scott Munn are reportedly considering targets for the winter window.

The likes of Gleison Bremer (Juventus) and Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) have been mooted as targets by the press, while Spurs could also allegedly move for Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Who could leave Tottenham?

To make room for these potential new additions, it is believed that a fair few fringe squad members may well depart. The likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Ivan Perisic, despite their injury woes, are being tipped to leave when the transfer window reopens for business.

Eric Dier, who is yet to play a single minute for Postecoglou this season, is another who could make way as there have been reports of serious interest from Roma. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, regardless of his status as a real mainstay under Antonio Conte last season, is another apparently eyeing the exit door.

The Dane has struggled for regular starting places under Postecoglou, as he doesn't quite fit in to the Australian's new-look system, with Calciomercato providing an update on his future.

According to the Italian news outlet, Hojbjerg is "at odds with Tottenham", with both the player and his agents putting feelers out to various clubs across Europe. This would allow the midfielder to "say goodbye" to Tottenham, and Juventus are named as a possible destination for him.

However, due to their financial problems, they cannot afford Spurs' £26 million asking price. They are hopeful that a loan can be negotiated through representatives, as Juve won't be able to afford a permanent deal unless "excellent sales" are made - according to the report.

Hojbjerg stood out as one of Spurs' best-performing players per 90 last season, according to WhoScored. The 28-year-old also bagged four goals and five assists in that time, with Jose Mourinho previously calling him a "phenomenal player".