Tottenham Hotspur have been named as a possible Premier League destination for one young star who's left them "very impressed".

Will Spurs replace Hojbjerg?

Over the last month or so, there have been many reports suggesting that Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could depart north London as early as the January transfer window. Despite being a mainstay under Antonio Conte last season, and throughout his entire stay at Tottenham really, the Dane is no longer a lynchpin of their midfield as both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are preferred by new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Hojbjerg scored four goals and assisted five others over 35 league starts last term, but this season, he's not even started a single top flight match; making all six of his appearances from the bench. As a result, there have been suggestions that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is a target for Tottenham, among others. A new midfielder appears to be on the Spurs agenda if Hojbjerg quits in the winter window, while Spurs are rumoured to be targeting a new striker and new central defender for 2024 as well.

Postecoglou's side have started the season remarkably well; tasting victory in five out of a possible seven league matches so far while scoring 17 goals. However, there may still be some gaping holes to fix in the squad, as injuries to key players could threaten to ruin their exceptional early-season form. Ivan Perisic, Brennan Johnson, Manor Solomon, Bryan Gil, Alfie Whiteman, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon have all found themselves injured at Spurs recently.

If one of James Maddison, Son Heung-min, Yves Bissouma, Micky van de Ven or Cristian Romero - Tottenham's arguable star players right now - are sidelined, Postecoglou would be in big trouble.

Quinten Timber transfer news

A new option who may emerge for Spurs, as per journalist Graeme Bailey on the Talking Transfers Podcast, is Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber; who would seemingly come in as a potential alternative to Hojbjerg. The brother of Arsenal star Jurrien, he already has a very interesting connection to the top flight through Tottenham's arch rivals.

Timber has been in brilliant Eredivisie form this campaign, scoring one goal and assisting three others in seven Dutch top flight starts. According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old is among Feyenoord's best-performing players per 90 this term, a fact not lost on Tottenham.

Timber strengths Timber weaknesses Dribbling Aerial duels Tackling

It is believed that Spurs are "very impressed" by Timber's form, and Bailey urges supporters to "keep an eye" him potentially making a move to England.

“I like Quintin Timber in this role, and so do the teams who have been watching Feyenoord, the likes of Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Tottenham, Arsenal, they have all been very impressed by this young lad, he’s more a midfielder than his twin brother, so let’s keep an eye on him, could we see Timber’s brother in England? I wouldn’t rule it out." said the 90min journalist.

The Dutch midfield ace facing off against his brother would make a rather intriguing development.