One maligned Tottenham Hotspur player may now be handed a "big" role this season by manager Ange Postecoglou, says a member of the press.

Tottenham form this season

Spurs have started the new Premier League campaign with real aplomb; winning six out of a possible eight top flight matches while remaining unbeaten. Wins over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Liverpool and Luton Town put the north Londoners in extremely good stead, and it's their best ever start to a season since 1960/1961 - where they went on to clinch a domestic double.

Some outcasts from last season and have found a new lease of life under Postecoglou, who is proving a more and more popular appointment. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, who were scarcely played by Antonio Conte, are now Tottenham's new dual midfield pivot; putting in some impressive displays. The likes of Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski are also back to their best since Postecoglou's arrival from Celtic, with the Spurs manager heaping praise on his squad's desire to improve.

"There's a real will and desire to become the team we want to be, which includes making sure that you're disciplined and you're buying into the team ethos and we had a really young team out there," said Postecoglou.

"Vic, that's his first derby, Destiny, van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan, they're all in their early twenties, Porro, even Kulusevski is only 23, so it was a young team but just super proud of the experienced players we did have in there."

Richarlison news

Another player to have endured a tough time under Conte is Richarlison. The Brazilian scored but a handful of goals last term, attracting criticism from pundits like Gabriel Agbonlahor, who called him "poor". Speaking after Richarlison's public outburst over playing time in March, the former Aston Villa striker told Football Insider:

“He has been so poor when he’s been on the pitch this season. In the interview, he mentions that he’s had two good games against Chelsea and Wolves. But he’s got no goals, no assists, he didn’t look sharp. I don’t know what he thinks a good game is, but when you cost £60million – you need to put up numbers."

However, the former Everton star appears to be yet another transforming under Postecoglou's tutelage. The 26-year-old came on to practically win Spurs the game against Sheffield United recently, providing a goal and assist in the dying minutes for a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Richarlison strengths Richarlison weaknesses Defensive contribution Finishing Key passes Aerial duels Passing (via WhoScored)

Journalist Paul Brown, speaking to GiveMeSport, now expects Richarlison to play a "big" role this season.

"I think he will have a big part to play this season because, with no Kane there, there will be opportunities for the forwards," said Brown.

“He can play in more than one role. He could find a niche playing slightly to the left of a centre forward, whether Son or somebody else. I just think there's a good player there. And if the manager keeps faith with him, which I expect him to do, I think he will have a good season.”