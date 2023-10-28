Tottenham Hotspur will be without one player for the foreseeable future after his "long-term" injury, confirms manager Ange Postecoglou.

Injured Spurs players

The north Londoners currently have a handful of players sidelined and unable to contribute on the field. Indeed, chief among them is star midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who sustained an ACL injury last season after becoming a pivotal player under former boss Antonio Conte. The Uruguay international hasn't had a chance to impress Postecoglou yet, but Bentancur could return in November according to recent reports.

"The injury was at a time when I was very well, but the truth is that I do not change what happened for anything,” said Bentancur sharing an injury update over the summer (ESPN via Sport Witness).

“I was missing a lot at the family level and everything that I am experiencing with my daughter and my girlfriend in these four months is priceless. That is also why my recovery time has passed so quickly and I am doing so well. It’s a long injury, one of the most difficult in football, but the truth is that I’m having such a good time with my family, I train the same every day, I do double shifts two or three times a week.

"I brought the club’s physiotherapist to Uruguay; we continue working and my knee is doing very well. I didn’t set a lap time, but I hope in two or three months to be at least gaining a few minutes again.”

Other members of the squad who we won't see for a while are Ivan Perisic, who sustained a complex ACL injury himself in training a few weeks ago, and summer signing Manor Solomon. The latter player looks set to miss the next two months, while young goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman is yet to return following his surgery.

Left-back Ryan Sessegnon, who will be desperate to prove his worth for Postecoglou, may have to contend with the in-form Destiny Udogie upon his return. However, as per the Spurs manager himself, it appears the Englishman won't have to worry about that for a long time.

Ryan Sessegnon far away after "long-term" injury

The former Fulham star, who was hailed as a "reliable" player by Conte, hasn't featured under Postecoglou yet with the Australian confirming Sessegnon has suffered a "long-term" injury.

"Nah, nah, long-term mate, still a way to go," said the Tottenham boss before Crystal Palace on Sessegnon's comeback (via football.london).

"Yeah it's tough for him, it's hard. When people ask me about being motivated, look at players like Ryan who have done nothing wrong but are working their backside off every day to try to get back. If you need motivation as footballers, there's plenty of it around. You may not be playing or playing as much as you want bit you're still in a good space where you can at least afford yourself the opportunity to play whereas guys like Ryan have got to work hard to get back to the group.

"He's got a lot of support here, the medical team and sports science staff work hard with him and he's still part of the team on a daily basis so we've just got to get him back to a space where he's physically able to participate again."