Tottenham Hotspur signing an in-form star is "on the cards" this winter, and it is believed that manager Ange Postecoglou is personally a "big fan".

Will Spurs sign anyone in January?

While Spurs are absolutely flying under Postecoglou so far this campaign, enjoying their best ever start to a Premier League campaign and most superior since the 1960/1961 season, there is still work to be done on the signings front. Recent Spurs transfer rumours suggest they're chasing the signing of a new central defender for January, with Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba all mentioned as rumoured Tottenham targets.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg news over the last few weeks indicates that the Denmark international is now considering his options in the winter window. Juventus are apparently eyeing a move for the Spurs midfielder, who has since found himself on the periphery of Postecoglou's first team despite being a mainstay under Antonio Conte last term. As a result, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is one of the names under consideration, if he doesn't end up signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

While Tottenham are really impressing without star striker Harry Kane, who joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in a multi-million pound move over the summer window, it has also been claimed that a new number nine could join Spurs in 2024. Indeed, the likes of Brentford star Ivan Toney and even marquee Napoli striker Victor Osimhen have been linked in this regard.

Santiago Gimenez transfer news

Another striker who's found himself on the list of Tottenham transfer targets is Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez. The Mexico international has scored an exceptional 12 goals in just eight Eredivisie appearances this season, making him one of the most in-form strikers in Europe. Postecoglou is currently lacking an out-and-out striker of real quality, with Son Heung-min instead dazzling in a more central role.

The South Korea international has been one of Tottenham's players of the season so far, but if they're to maintain their place among England's most elite sides, more strength in depth may be required. According to TEAMtalk, Gimenez is a candidate to fill Kane's shoes and could even join as soon as January.

Sharing their information at the bottom of a piece about Tiago Pinto, they claim the 22-year-old's potential move to Spurs is "on the cards" for the new year. They add that Postecoglou is personally a "big fan" of Gimenez, who may become one of European football's hottest commodities next year.

Gimenez strengths Gimenez weaknesses Finishing Holding on to the ball Passing Defensive contribution

The North American, branded a "machine" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, has been praised by sections of the press for his excellent form this season. Journalist Graeme Bailey, recently sharing his own update on Tottenham's transfer plans to the Talking Transfers Podcast, absolutely heralded Gimenez as one to watch.

“Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me,” Bailey said. “Teams have been watching Feyenoord, of which there is a few, they are the best team in Holland, we know Arsenal and Tottenham have been watching Gimenez as of late.”