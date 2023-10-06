Tottenham Hotspur have been eyeing a "sensational" player for Ange Postecoglou lately, and he's been absolutely on fire abroad.

Will Spurs replace Harry Kane?

Spurs are taking the new Premier League season by storm so far, having won five out of a possible seven matches in the top flight while scoring as many goals as last season's treble-winners - Man City. The absence of former star striker Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in a mult-million pound move over the summer, has barely been noticed by supporters as Tottenham adopt a brand-new identity under Postecoglou.

Lilywhites captain Son Heung-min is playing in a more central role after Kane's departure, with both Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison supporting him further forward among others. The South Korea star has thrived as a result, scoring six goals already while replicating the sort of form which put him level with Mohammed Salah for the Golden Boot in 2022.

Son has been praised for his electric form this campaign, with pundit Alan Hutton suggesting that the forward's brand new role will go some way to succeeding Kane's goalscoring form in north London.

"The way Ange wants Tottenham to play is very football-based, it is not long balls up the pitch,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“Wow, Son is very intelligent, he can link play and run in behind so it actually suits him and it gives you an opportunity to bring in different wide players – the likes of Richarlison, if he is picked to play alongside him, and Maddison who has been excellent since signing. They have got different options to play there. Son has no problem playing there.“

However, reports in recent weeks have suggested that Spurs, chairman Daniel Levy and Chief Football Officer Scott Munn have their eyes on an out-and-out striker for 2024 regardless. Tottenham are apparently targeting both Brentford's Ivan Toney and Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy for next year, though it will be interesting to see if they do end up signing either one given their electric attacking form right now.

Are Tottenham signing Santiago Gimenez?

One striker who has been really pulling up trees this term is Mexico international forward Santiago Gimenez. The forward has scored a brilliant 10 goals while adding a further two assists for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie alone. Gimenez is being watched by a plethora of English clubs as a result, including Spurs, who seem to be watching developments surrounding the 22-year-old.

That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who told the Talking Transfers Podcast that Postecoglou's side have been running the rule over Gimenez lately.

“Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me,” Bailey said this week.

“Teams have been watching Feyenoord, of which there is a few, they are the best team in Holland, we know Arsenal and Tottenham have been watching Gimenez as of late.”

The North American star appears to be drawing attention from the Premier League, and if he continues this fine form, his transfer to England may only be a matter of time.