Tottenham Hotspur have now reportedly "set sights on signing" a new centre-back target for manager Ange Postecoglou, and he's "dazzled" for his nation.

Are Spurs signing anyone in January?

The arrival of Postecoglou from Celtic in June has reinvigorated Spurs like nobody would have predicted. The Lilywhites have now won seven out of their opening nine top flight games and remain unbeaten, with Postecoglou even breaking a record. The Australian sealed the best ever start to a season by a new manager in the Premier League on Monday, following Tottenham's routine 2-0 win over Fulham.

However, Postecoglou has moved to suggest that Spurs could still improve, and this is by no means their ceiling. The 58-year-old even said that his side's second half against Fulham was the worst they've had in possession "all year".

"I think I've sat here every week and said that we have a long way to go. That doesn't change. We are nine games in and we're at the beginning of building something," said Postecoglou to the media.

"It would be so much easier for me to sit here and say 'yeah, we're a great team'. What I'm saying is we have to improve and that puts the responsibility on me to make sure we do it. We can be better, absolutely we can.

"I was really disappointed with the second half, with the ball we were nowhere near the levels we have been all year. It's probably the worst 45 minutes we have had with the ball all year."

Bearing that in mind, as Spurs showcase their ambition to improve as a side, it has been rumoured that the north Londoners are plotting to strengthen in key areas come January. There have been reports that the likes of Man City's Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea star Conor Gallagher could well come in to replace Pierre-Emile Hojberg, who finally started his first league game under Postecoglou against Fulham.

Elsewhere, a new striker to step into Harry Kane's shoes hasn't been ruled out either. Both Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, Feyenoord ace Santiago Gimenez and Brentford star Ivan Toney have been mentioned in this regard, but a new central defender may stand out as Spurs' most important priority. An injury to either one of star pairing Micky van de Ven or Cristian Romero would spell serious trouble for Postecoglou.

As a result, it is believed that a host of new defenders are being considered by chairman Daniel Levy and co. Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba and Chelsea man Trevoh Chalobah have all been mentioned in recent weeks, but it's now believed there is another name attracting their attention.

Uruguay centre-back Sebastien Cacares, who recently "dazzled" against Richarlison and Emerson Royal's Brazil side over the international break, is now apparently on their agenda. That is according to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, who write that Tottenham have "set sights on signing" the Club America defender in a Cacares transfer update.

Nothing much more is added beyond Spurs' interest in the new target, but he's "impressed" under Marcelo Bielsa for his country lately. At 24-years-old, he would be a young and valuable option; making this a potential one to watch.