Tottenham Hotspur are believed to "already" have their eyes on a very in-form star who could cost just £17 million, according to reports.

Spurs transfer targets: Tapsoba, Toney, Kelly

The incoming appointment of new technical director Johan Lange, who will commence his role on November 1, follows the period of charge lead by ex-transfer chief Fabio Paratici. The Italian resigned following his worldwide 30-month ban from football activity, meaning chairman Daniel Levy and Spurs employees were left to do the majority of summer work themselves before Chief Football Officer Scott Munn's recent arrival.

Levy and co sought to bring in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, England star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, young striker Alejo Veliz and ex-Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson before deadline day on September 1, and according to reports, Spurs have been just as busy planning their next moves for January. A second centre-back signing after van de Ven is reportedly in the offing this winter, as an injury to the Dutchman or Cristian Romero would spell major problems for Ange Postecoglou.

Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba have all been mentioned as transfer targets in the last month, while the likes of Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) and Kalvin Phillips could come in to shore up the midfield. Brentford striker Ivan Toney and in-form Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy are allegedly attracting Tottenham's interest as well, with the club weighing possible replacements for Harry Kane.

Tottenham transfer news - Serhou Guirassy

The latter forward is a very intriguing potential signing in particular, as the Guinea international is starring in the Bundesliga right now. Guirassy boasts a phenomenal haul of 13 goals in seven league starts for Stuttgart, and it's only October. The 27-year-old can play in attacking midfield as well as centre-forward, making him a very attractive option for Postecoglou's fluid Spurs system. As well as this, Guirassy is very affordable, as reports suggest his contract contains a tantalising £17 million release clause (TEAMtalk).

The African star, as a result, is one of Europe's hottest properties right now as both Fulham and West Ham are also credited with interest from England. Spurs are "already" keeping a watchful eye on Guirassy, with journalist Dean Jones sharing what he knows on the Ranks FC podcast.

“To suddenly start doing this is incredible," said Jones. "He started the season with eight goals from eight shots on target in four games. He’s continues to score goals. He’s just unbelievable. 13 goals so far for Stuttgart, he is brilliant mate. It’s early days for him being a Stuttgart player, but teams are already keeping an eye on this situation.

"Tottenham are one of the teams already keeping an eye on his development, West Ham also have an eye on him. He is absolutely brilliant.”

Having only just joined Stuttgart from Rennes permanently in May, it will be very interesting to see if he could be on the move to Spurs next year.