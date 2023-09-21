A report has shared when Son Heung-min could sign a new Tottenham contract after impressing under new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou.

Life in north London is looking rather rosy after chairman Daniel Levy's decision to appoint Postecoglou in June. Levy and Spurs opted to start from scratch with a more attack-minded tactician, with the Lilywhites chief even admitting his mistakes of bringing in both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho - who are both trophy-laden coaches at the highest level.

Postecoglou arguably suits the "Tottenham way" far more than the likes of Conte and Mourinho, which has been proven by their electric start this Premier League season.

Indeed, the N17 side have reigned victorious in each of their last four league games and have failed to drop points since an opening weekend 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Wins over Man United, Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United followed their trip to west London in August, with each of those performances demonstrating Postecoglou's free-flowing, entertaining style of play. Next up, a crunch clash with arch rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but supporters will be feeling very, very confident heading into the derby.

One of Postecoglou's key men so far has been Son, coming after a difficult 2022/2023 campaign where he wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders. The 31-year-old admitted it was a difficult time for him, but he has since thrived as Tottenham's new captain in place of former talisman Harry Kane.

Son has been at the centre of reports that fresh terms may well be on the cards, as his current deal is set to expire in 2025. A report this week has shed light on this, with the South Korea international and Postecoglou striking a "great relationship" behind-the-scenes.

He will now indeed be offered a new deal, and talks are ongoing to make it happen. That is according to 90min, who share a timeline of when Son could put pen to paper on a new and improved long-term contract. They even say an agreement is expected by Christmas, and could even be finalised "in a matter of weeks".

Spurs are apparently determined to reward the winger with a fresh contract so this may well come as an exciting update for supporters.

How good is Son Heung-min?

The Asian superstar, who's been called the "most underrated player in Premier League history" by Robbie Keane, has taken to life under Postecoglou very well. Postecogolou holds him in very high esteem, with the Australian praising Son as a "fantastic" footballer this week.

"Everyone knows he's a fantastic footballer but he's just a brilliant human being," said Postecoglou at a Spurs fan forum (via 90min). "For any sort of manager, when you're looking for leaders in a group and they're all different types, firstly what kind of person are they is really important when setting up a team.

"Even from afar, even before I joined the club, obviously I've known Sonny for a long time because being from that part of the world myself and working in Asia and the exposure I had to his standing in the community there, you can tell he was respected. Whether it was teammates or opponents, everyone spoke really highly of him. I think he was the perfect embodiment."